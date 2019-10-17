POM Wonderful Launches New Marketing Campaign

LOS ANGELES – POM Wonderful, the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the U.S., is launching a brand new marketing campaign to champion the health benefits of antioxidants and continue to establish POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice as the Antioxidant Superpower. The creative advertisements display the iconic POM bottle in compelling designs that bring the health benefits of antioxidants to life.

“Two-thirds of super premium juice consumers report looking for antioxidants when making food and beverage choices – and we’re continuing to provide the solution,” said Charlotte Mostaed, Director of Marketing, POM Wonderful. “Antioxidants help fight free radicals which may damage our cells, and our 100% Pomegranate Juice has four times the antioxidant potency of green tea and more antioxidant potency than cranberry juice, grape juice, or red wine, according to an in-vitro study at UCLA. As the Antioxidant Superpower, we’re dedicated in our efforts to provide insights and awareness around a benefit that is so important to our consumer.”

The campaign was created by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, and includes digital advertisements on Facebook and Instagram and print advertisements running in Runner’sWorld, WebMD, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. The attention-grabbing campaign is also supported with rejuvenated TV spots starring The Worry Monsters – larger-than-life inner voices of doom and gloom who are at their happiest when their human counterparts are at their most downtrodden. The Worry Monsters complain bitterly that their once unhealthy and fretful humans have started making healthier choices, like drinking POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, the Antioxidant Superpower. The TV spot will run during nationally syndicated doctor shows into the new year.

POM Wonderful continues to have the highest brand association with antioxidants of any brand in the super premium juice category and is dedicated to educating the consumer by providing insights and awareness around antioxidants with this new health-focused campaign. Additionally, POM Wonderful continues to invest in the super premium juice category, accounting for nearly 7% of the overall growth of the category from 2016 to 2018, with the 48 oz. SKU growing by $18.3 million during that period.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in theUnited States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products, including our 100% pomegranate juices, healthy juice blends and teas sold in the iconic double bubble bottle. By managing the entire production process, we ensure the highest quality of products made with Wonderful variety pomegranates. Sold throughout the world and in the vast majority of North American retailers, our selection of products includes pomegranate-based juices and teas, fresh fruit when in season, and fresh arils.

POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a successful, fast-growing privately held $4 billion company with 9,000 employees worldwide. We’ve made Wonderful® Pistachios America’s fastest-growing snack brand. We’ve turned pomegranates and POM Wonderful® into a worldwide phenomenon.Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America. FIJI® Water is the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in America. JUSTIN® Wine produces California’s top-selling, high-end Cabernet Sauvignon.And Teleflora® is the world’s leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $200 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $50 million incharitable giving and education initiatives every year, $100 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California’s Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and core values, visit wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.