Pop & Bottle Launches Functional Oat Milk Lattes

SAN FRANCISCO—Pop & Bottle, creators of high quality plant-based lattes, has announced a new line of oat milk lattes with added functional ingredients. In keeping with their other beverages, the new products will be dairy-free, without refined sugars, and enhanced with innovative functionality like collagen, adaptogens, nootropics and antioxidants.The coffee is cold brewed from fair-trade, certified organic coffee beans and blended with oat milk. Pop & Bottle will present the new concepts for the first time at their booth at Expo West, Hall E, booth 5099.

“We believe your daily coffee should not only taste amazing, but also be good for you. With this new launch, we aim to provide desired functionalities such as collagen and adaptogens, in a convenient RTD format. We chose oat milk due to demand from our customers, and because it provides a delicious, dairy-free base that complements our coffee,” said Jash Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Pop & Bottle.

The functional lattes will be packaged in 10.5 oz. cans, with unique minimalist packaging that is characteristic of the brand. “The simplicity of our design is reflective of the purity and integrity of ingredients that you can expect when you pick up one of our lattes” says Blair Fletcher, co-founder of Pop & Bottle.

The new oat milk lattes will be available from May, both in-store and online via the company’s website and Amazon at a retail price of $3.99.

About Pop & Bottle

Pop & Bottle manufactures organic, functional plant-based lattes. The brand was founded by Blair Fletcher and Jash Mehta, with the goal to create delicious RTD lattes with clean, functional ingredients and without dairy or refined sugars. All lattes are made from plant-based ingredients such as oats, almonds, dates, cold brew coffee, matcha, turmeric and cacao. For more information, visit popandbottle.com