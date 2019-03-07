Press Clips: Indiana Lawmakers Seek Ban on Energy Drink Sales to Minors

Indiana Lawmakers Seek Ban on Energy Drink Sales to Minors

Lawmakers in Indiana have proposed a bill to ban the sale of energy drinks to minors, according to Tristate Homepage.

If passed, Senate Bill 369, introduced on January 10, would make it a class C misdemeanor to “sell, give, or distribute an energy drink” to a minor. The bill defines an energy drink as a soft drink containing 80 mg of caffeine per 9 fluid oz. and “any methylxanthine other than caffeine, any form of vitamin B, or an herbal ingredient.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy adults should not consumer in excess of 400 mg of caffeine per day.

Should the bill pass, it will go into effect on July 1.

Similar legislation seeking to ban energy drink sales to those under 16 was also proposed last month in Connecticut, according to CT Post.

“Researchers have demonstrated that the high amounts of caffeine, together with other stimulants in energy drinks, lead to serious health effects, such as seizures, diabetes, and cardiac abnormalities, especially in children, adolescents, and young adults,” said Sally Mancini, director of Advocacy Resources at the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, in her testimony, according to CT Post.

Another similar bill was also proposed last year in South Carolina, but no statewide bills banning energy drink sales to minors have yet been signed into law.

Gatorade Founder’s Legacy Lives On

Many know the story of how Dr. Robert Cade created Gatorade at the University of Florida, but few know about Cade’s second creation, Cholesterade. An article published in Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26 took a look at the researcher’s second, far less famous beverage.

In the 1990s, Cade was struggling with high cholesterol and began research on his second drink at USF, creating a drink powder with 7 grams of soluble fiber, which can reduce the bloodstream’s absorption of cholesterol, according to the Mayo Clinic.

While the beverage didn’t make it to shelves before Cade’s death in 2007, James Price, the CEO of St. Petersburg’s Go Epic Health and one of the drink’s first backers, negotiated with Cade’s family in 2017 to manufacture the product.

While the drink is currently not FDA-approved, Price told Tamba Bay Times that the trials were promising.

Cholesterade is now available in 5,000 stores across the country, including Albertsons and Wegman’s, and will be expanding to 3,000 in the coming months.

Pepsi Shifts Gatorade Digital Marketing

Responsibility for Pepsi’s Gatorade brand digital marketing has shifted to TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles, according to AdWeek.

“Chiat will continue to be our creative AOR in addition to taking on select digital marketing efforts for the brand,” a Pepsi representative told AdWeek.

TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. was first responsible for the Gatorade account in 2008, but in 2010 Pepsi moved to VMLY&R as digital AOR.

This news comes after Pepsi’s announcement last October that it had ended its more than eight year relationship with VMLY&R, the agency in charge of digital and social media for Gatorade and Tropicana.

“As we look ahead to 2019 we will be evaluating a differentiated model within the digital space,” a representative for Gatorade told AdAge in October.

Recess Opens IRL Pop-Up

Sparkling CBD beverage company Recess opened a pop-up store in New York City last month called, according to CNBC. The pop-up, called Recess IRL, is the company’s first brick-and mortar store.

Along with selling Recess products, the neon pink store also hosts events such as Acupuncture for Creativity, an ABC’s of CBD panel and silent disco yoga. The company, which largely relies on Instagram-based marketing rather than traditional advertising, designed the pop-up to make customers feel like they are “walking into Instagram,” according to Witte.

“It’s a little bit of an experiment,” Recess founder and CEO Ben Witte told CNBC, noting that while the company is currently only a beverage business, it has its sights set on other products. “In the future, we will also go much deeper into content,” Witte said. “Think of us as more of a media company.”

While Recess signed a lease for just a few months, Witt said that this will likely be extended. He also stated that Recess hopes to open another location in Los Angeles.