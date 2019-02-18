Q Mixers Appoints Executive VP of Retail

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Q, the Brooklyn born-and-bred company that created the premium mixer category in the US, has announced the addition of a new beverage industry veteran to its executive leadership team.

Mike Atkins, executive vice president of retail, joins Q Mixers after 27 years at Nestlé Waters, leading overall supermarket sales for brands like Perrier, San Pellegrino, Poland Springs and Arrowhead. Mike will oversee all of Q Mixers’ sales at retail, a channel in which growth is accelerating.

IRI recently reported that Q is the fastest-growing premium mixer in the US, growing at 62 percent in the 24-week period ending Dec. 30, compared to 54 percent over 52 weeks. The brand’s explosive growth is illustrative of a greater trend in the beverage space. After years of growth for premium spirits categories in the US, premium mixers are finally catching up. Morgan Stanley predicts the carbonated mixer market to grow sevenfold in the next five years.

Atkins joins a leadership team that includes senior talent from spirits and beer to bottled water with both on-premise and off-premise expertise, including Ted Roman, most recently of William Grant; Amy Donahue of VOSS; Shelley Turner of Stoli; Ashlee Lowery of Boston Beer; Ian Pilarski of Fairway Market; Sara Carroll of Lotus Foods; Scott Miller of Fiji Water and Jaron Berkhemer of Campari America.

Said Jordan Silbert, founder and CEO of Q Mixers: “Our goal is to accelerate and lead the growth of the premium mixer category in the USA, elevating the drinking experience for all hospitality operators and consumers. We’ve got the perfect team and are perfectly positioned to meet the current consumer demand for ‘better’ in every ingredient of every dish or drink they put in their mouth, including carbonated mixers.”

Find Q online at Qmixers.com, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @Qmixers.

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation and much less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com.