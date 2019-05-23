Q Mixers Launches Elderflower Tonic

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Q, the Brooklyn born-and-bred brand of spectacular carbonated mixers, has announced the addition of Elderflower Tonic to its collection of flavors.

Q Elderflower is available to on-premise accounts in 6.7 oz., 500 ml and 750 ml glass bottles and 7.5 oz. cans and will be available through Amazon.com.

Elderflowers are the blossoms of the elderberry plant and can be harvested for only a few weeks in spring, and then must be infused into syrup carefully yet extremely rapidly.

Said Q Mixers founder and CEO Jordan Silbert: “Many of our partners and fans have been asking us to develop an Elderflower Tonic. So we spent a good amount of time looking at what was already on the market, and then made something better. Like our other mixers, Q Elderflower Tonic is full of flavor with higher carbonation. But it is also less sweet, so the subtleties of great spirits are free to shine.”

Q Elderflower Tonic Water is fragrant, crisp and clean with some of the highest carbonation levels on the market. It adds an unmistakable yet subtle floral edge to your favorite cocktail. Like all Q mixers, Q Elderflower Tonic is crafted to complement great spirits rather than overpowering them. Q Elderflower Tonic is best enjoyed over ice, mixed with a good vodka, gin or liqueur.

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation, and much less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer, and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars, and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com. Social media: @Qmixers, #HIGHBALL