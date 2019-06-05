Q Mixers Returns as Official Mixer Partner Of Bar Convent Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Q, the Brooklyn born-and-bred brand of spectacular mixers, has announced it has signed on for the second consecutive year as the official mixer partner of the Bar Convent Brooklyn, to be held June 11-12 at the Brooklyn Expo Center, just a short ride from Q’s home offices.

In the year of the highball, Q has emerged as the mixer of choice for top bartenders like Katana Kitten’s Masahiro Urushido who prefers Q Club Soda for its high levels of carbonation, and Libertine Social Club’s Tony Abou Ganim who said: “The Highball, the simplest of drinks is elevated by paying attention to the details; the proper glass, great ice, a beautiful garnish, and an exceptional mixer!”

In addition to partnering with all participating spirits companies, Q Mixers will be serving spectacular mixed drinks outside of the main convention hall. After the main event, and for the second year in a row, more than 20 of the country’s best bartenders will take over the iconic Brooklyn Barge, for an epic night of Highballs and skyline views. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is by invite only.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the cocktail world to our hometown for a second year in a row. We look forward to mixing up many spectacular highballs and show our guests what Brooklyn hospitality is all about,” said Q founder and CEO Jordan Silbert.“

Bar Convent started as a small industry meeting in Berlin and quickly gained a reputation as one of the world’s most notable international bar and beverage trade shows. Bar Convent Brooklyn serves as a channel between premium brands and influencers in the bar and beverages industry across the globe.

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation, and much less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer, and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars, and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com. Follow @Qmixers, #HIGHBALLR