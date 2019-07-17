Report: Health-Ade Lands $20M Coke Equity Investment

Kombucha maker Health-Ade has secured a $20 million equity investment from The Coca-Cola Company, according to a report citing two sources familiar with the matter.

According to a proprietary report from Mergermarket, a subscription-based business intelligence and analysis provider, the transaction took place around early May.

Since 2013, Coke has been an investor in Los Angeles-based Health-Ade through First Beverage Ventures, a limited partner of the soda giant’s Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit.

In a separate report from April, Health-Ade COO Justin Trout told Mergermarket that in late 2018 the company had retained Piper Jaffray to help advise on inbound interest it had received from strategics and private equity firms, a process that has ended.

Trout told Mergermarket at the time that Health-Ade was not raising capital but is “open to everything” in terms of approaches regarding majority or minority investment.

Along with Coke, Health-Ade investors include CAVU Venture Partners.

Health-Ade declined to comment on the report. The Coca-Cola Company did not respond to a request for comment.