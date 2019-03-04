Rethink Brands Launches New Juice Splash Line

ELLICOTT CITY, Md.— Today Rethink Brands is announcing the launch of Rethink Juice Splash, the most meaningful innovation in the children’s juice category over the last 15 years. With only one single gram of natural sugar and no artificial sweeteners, Rethink Juice Splash is positioned to be the new benchmark of health in the kid’s aseptic juice category. Rethink Juice Splash launches nationwide with two flavors: Watermelon and Fruit Punch with two more, Kiwi Strawberry and Strawberry Lemonade, coming in the second quarter. The product line will be available in Walmart and Kroger locations across in the country starting in mid-March. Retail availability will continue to grow with seasonal resets achieving more than 8,000 points of distribution by August 2019.

Rethink Juice Splash will serve as a perfect complement to their Rethink Kid’s Water line launched in 2018 and one step closer to their ultimate company goal of developing a comprehensive product portfolio capable of satisfying both child and mom, in terms of health, function and flavor. By replacing a single legacy juice box with Rethink Juice Splash – composed of 95 percent water, naturally sweetened with 5 percent organic juice concentrate and enhanced with organic monk fruit – you can eliminate up to 20 percent of a child’s daily intake of sugar. This flavorful drink is USDA Certified Organic, contains no added sugar and has only 5 calories per serving.

“We have seen low/no sugar, better for you options developed in food and snacks for kids including candy, baby food, chips, bars, frozen meals, lunchables, smoothies, and even popsicles, however, it hasn’t happened in the world of beverage,” said Matt Swanson, founder and CEO of Rethink Brands Inc. “Put another way, healthy options for a human’s most important daily consumable, beverage, don’t exist for our most important humans, children. That simply makes no sense.”

Rethink Brands intends to continue it’s pursuit to improve the healthy beverage options available to our children today. In terms of both form and functional benefit, Rethink Brands aims to rebuild a $5 billion category, left to decline, despite it’s incredible impact on the health of future generations.

About Rethink Brands

Rethink Brands was founded in 2016,by Matt Swanson and Chris O’Donovan with a shared vision of improving children’s health while reducing packaged water’s environmental impact. Rethink Brands has corporate headquarters in Columbia, Maryland.