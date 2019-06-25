RETHINK Brands Partners With My Gym Children’s Fitness Centers

LOS ANGELES– Internationally-renowned Children’s Fitness Centers has joined with RETHINK Brands, launching a unique partnership which offers healthful beverage options in select My Gym locations around the United States including Texas, Maryland, District of Columbia, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey with more locations soon to be announced.

The healthful drinks, currently being offered to kids as free samples in the gyms, is flavored with USDA-certified organic fruit essence and provides just enough flavor to elevate the fun, without all the unnecessary sugar.In addition to RETHINK Water and RETHINK Juice Splash being healthful alternatives to sodas, the cartons are 70 percent FCS-certified paperboard and 100 percent recyclable. RETHINK Juice Splash offers four flavors: watermelon, fruit punch, kiwi strawberry and strawberry lemonade.

“The combined message of fitness and health from the partnership between My Gym and RETHINK Brands is an answer to the growing movement amongst the younger generation,” said Matt Hendison, executive VP of strategic partnerships at My Gym Enterprises.

While My Gym helps children develop the skills, confidence, socialization, and positive self-image needed to become healthy young adults, RETHINK Brands offers healthful, tasty options to sugary sodas in packaging that doesn’t harm the environment.

“RETHINK Brands strives to improve the healthy beverage options available to our children today,” said Todd Fletcher, president of RETHINK Brands “We couldn’t be happier that kids who are exercising at their local My Gym will have access to our beverages, which will add a much needed component to their healthy choices.”

For over 35 years My Gym Children’s Fitness Center has brought fitness and fun to children of all ages. Through the alliance with RETHINK Brands, they are reinforcing their message to kids – fitness and a healthy lifestyle is fun. Hendison added, “Adding samples of RETHINK Brands to select gyms is just the beginning of what we hope will be a full scale roll-out by the end of year, positioning RETHINK as the official beverage of My Gym for years to come!”In addition to free samples of RETHINK Water and RETHINK Juice Splash being available in select My Gym locations, there are coloring sheets and tattoos for kids and coupons for discounts off RETHINK Brands products for moms and dads.

About My Gym Enterprises

Established in 1983 and consistently ranked as one of the top Children’s Fitness Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine, My Gym is a leading fitness center destination for children with more than 600 locations in over 30 countries, including international locations in China, France, Canada, and Brazil, among others. More than 30 additional locations are planned to open worldwide in the next 12 months. My Gym combines innovative, early physical education/pre-gymnastics classes with state-of-the-art facilities to empower children ages 6 weeks through 10 years by helping them acquire the skills, confidence, and positive self-image needed to become healthy young adults. My Gym’s award-winning, structured, noncompetitive and age-appropriate classes and birthday parties enhance children’s overall development through games, music, exercise, sports, gymnastics, puppets, unique rides, and fun. The children gain strength, balance, coordination, fine and gross motor proficiency, agility, flexibility, and social skills. For more information about My Gym and the location nearest you, please visit MyGym.com.

About RETHINK Brands

RETHINK Brands was founded in 2016 by Matt Swanson and Chris O’Donovan and introduced RETHINK Water in 2018. Matt and Chris had a shared vision of improving children’s health while reducing packaged water’s environmental impact. RETHINK Brands announced the launch of RETHINK Juice Splash in March 2019. RETHINK Brands has corporate headquarters in Washington, D.C.For more information about RETHINK Brands and RETHINK Water, please visit DrinkRETHINKWater.com.