Right On Brands Expands Distribution in Mississippi With Southwest Distributors

DALLAS— Right On Brands, Inc. (RTON), an SEC reporting company and developer of ENDO Water, a pH balanced, hemp-infused, premium CBD drink, is pleased to announce it has expanded its distribution network with the addition of Southwest Distributors, Inc., an independent beer distributor located in southwest Mississippi.

Southwest Distributors holds a 73-percent market share and covers the southwestern part of the state from Adams County to Marion County.

Southwest operates from a 19,000 square foot warehouse in Summit, MS and has approximately 50 employees.

Vic Morrison, Executive VP, Corporate Development said, “We know the Southwest team will do a great job with the entire ENDO Brands product line. They have been around for almost five decades and have a great reputation in the industry.”

About Southwest Distributors, Inc.

Southwest Distributors, Inc. was founded in 1971 when Maurice Belote, retired as divisional sales manager for Anheuser-Busch and purchased Kramer Beverage Company, which had locations in Natchez and McComb.

The business was renamed Southwest Distributors, Inc. and has grown over the years from carrying a handful of brands and packaging options to more than 70 brands and 160 packaging options. This doesn’t count the numerous non-alcoholic products the company carries, which include Langers fruit drinks, Clear Fruit, Sparkling Ice, Nestle waters and energy drinks. Southwest is a member of the Mississippi Beer Distributors Association and has offices in Natchez and Summit.

About Right On Brands, Inc.

Right On Brands, Inc., is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp, ENDO Labs and ENDO Wellness Centers.

Visit our corporate website at: RightOnBrands.com.

For Information about Right On Brands Distribution and to order ENDO Brands products online, visit the ENDO Brands website at endobrands.com.