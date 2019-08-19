ROAR Organic Partners With Female Entrepreneurs in ‘ROAR Models’ Campaign

NEW YORK— ROAR Organic, the USDA Certified Organic electrolyte infusion with antioxidants and B-vitamins, has announced its ‘ROAR Models’ digital campaign. As the brand’s modern spin on the traditional role model, the ‘ROAR Models’ campaign aims to celebrate innovative females who harness their influence to make moves and be heard. ROAR is partnering with four powerhouse leaders who are paving a new path for themselves and others across industries, including Create & Cultivate’s Founder & CEO, Jaclyn Johnson, Peloton’s Vice President & Head Instructor, Robin Arzon, Multimedia Artist & COVL Founder, D’ana Nuñez, and Producer, DJ, Activist & PWR Founder, Lauren ‘Kittens’ Abedini.

Empowering all millennial go-getters to find their inner roar, ROAR Models are entrepreneurs and innovators who define success on their own terms. ROAR will bring to life how these inspirational women overcome hurdles, capitalize on lightbulb moments and let their voices be heard. Through unique content, ROAR will feature each ROAR Model’s insights, tips, hacks and personal journeys across digital platforms – including the @RoarOrganic Instagram, IGTV and YouTube channels from the August launch through November. Each ROAR Model will also be sharing the campaign on their social accounts that will highlight the good, the real and everything in between — without the typical social media rose-colored lens.

“In creating ROAR, we wanted to provide a beverage that fuels the millennial hustler in all aspects of their routine so they can stay hungry, not thirsty,” said Eric Berniker, CMO of ROAR Organic. “ROAR features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. These role models come from diverse backgrounds and a variety of industries, but all share the common goal of inspiring females to find their ROAR. As our four partners live and breathe our brand ethos, it was only natural that they become our ROAR Models for this campaign.”

A message from the ROAR Models:

Jaclyn Johnson — “I think now more than ever we need REAL role models that not only showcase success and positivity, but also showcase the behind the scenes in an insta-perfect world. The ROAR Model campaign perfectly encapsulates what being a modern confident woman is, flaws and all. Because for so long women were pitted against one another, it’s time to change the narrative. We are stronger together and when women support or help other women, magic can happen.”

Robin Arzon — “I’m proud to be partnering with ROAR because I want to show that there is no secret to being successful and making your dreams come true; it takes hard work and grit. Women are not playing it small anymore, we’re taking up space, and we’re doing our own thing. It is my job to empower people every day, and the ROAR Model campaign helps me spread that message.”

D’ana Nuñez — “We need to level out the playing field with more talent, more compassion, more diversity and more understanding that a woman’s hustle is just as unmatched. Being a ROAR Model represents hustle and creativity while showing off our unique and unapologetic individualities. This generation is writing a narrative that’s never been written before and with that comes a lot of obstacles, lack of resources to help navigate our way through a self-made generation. It’s important to use our voices to help continue writing that narrative and shaping the future for those that follow right after us.”

Lauren ‘Kittens’ Abedini — “We’re always working towards equality and in a world where many women don’t see someone they can identify with in the positions they aspire to be in, there’s less confidence in taking risks and chasing dreams. The more we shed light on women doing cool powerful things, like the ROAR Model campaign, the more chances we have to inspire others. I’m excited to be part of a project that’s meant to empower and uplift women’s voices.”

With a variety of obstacles to overcome when making your side hustle your main hustle, ROAR wants to help remove some of those barriers and pay those bills! ROAR will be hosting a contest that will encourage consumers to share how they are looking to make moves and be heard in their own communities. Be it for enrolling in a class, securing studio time, or locking down that URL – four lucky winners will win money to put toward their business so that they can focus on making things happen. In addition, winners will win a trip to New York City in November to attend the ROAR Models Conference in celebration of National Entrepreneurship Month as well as a once-in-a-lifetime exclusive one-on-one coaching session with the ROAR Model of their choice.

ROAR continues to rapidly expand its distribution with plans to be in 10,000 locations by September. Some of its latest marquis retailers include Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Wegmans, HEB, Target, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, 7-Eleven, CVS, Rite Aid, Duane Reade, and more.

For more information on how to enter the contest, please visit roarorganic.com and follow ROAR Organic on Instagram (@roarorganic) and Facebook (/ROAROrganic).

About ROAR Organic

ROAR Organic, the USDA certified organic line of electrolyte-infused beverages, is on a mission to fuel and empower the millennial hustler to make moves and be heard. With only 10 calories and 2g of organic cane sugar or less per serving, ROAR Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, gluten free, soy free, vegan and available in six delicious flavors – Cucumber Watermelon, Mango Clementine, Georgia Peach, Blueberry Acai, Strawberry Coconut and Pineapple Mint. ROAR Organic can be found nationwide at major retailers such as Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Wegmans, HEB, Target, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, 7-Eleven, CVS, Rite Aid, Duane Reade, and more.