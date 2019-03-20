Runa Announces Updated Packaging, New Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK– Runa, the clean energy drink, has officially relaunched with an updated packaging design and new marketing campaign. This relaunch represents a long overdue overhaul of the tired energy drink category. A shift to good, clean energy. A shift from sugar-rush physical energy to comparatively more powerful, emotional energy. Consumers told Runa repeatedly: we can boost their physical energy all we want, but if they lack emotional energy, they can’t do anything. Runa listened and provides clean energy from an organic source.

As part of this relaunch, Runa created eye-catching short form videos led by internet sensation and America’s Got Talent star Kid The Wiz. The video series also includes people from all walks of life showing us their best dance moves as they represent new energy. In addition to its playful digital content, Runa is releasing bold out of home advertisements in New York City and Los Angeles.

About Runa

Each 12 oz. can of Runa is full of natural caffeine from a single ingredient: the guayusa (gwhy-you-sa) leaf. This hard-to-pronounce super leaf is found almost exclusively in Ecuador and when brewed, has more caffeine than a strong cup of coffee. Thanks to the leaf’s unique properties, Runa helps to provide sustained energy, mental clarity and focus without feeling a crash. Runa offers its Original lightly sweetened carbonated drinks in three flavors: Berry, Pineapple and Mango. The Zero lineup has zero sugar, zero calories, no artificial sweeteners or stevia and is available in Blood Orange, Watermelon and Lime. For more information, please visit us at runa.com and follow us on social @drinkRUNA.