Shine Water Announces Partnership With South Carolina Research Authority

CHARLESTON, S.C.— Physician Made Beverages has announced a new partnership with the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA). Chartered in 1983 by the State of South Carolina as a public, non-profit corporation, SCRA fuels job creation and grows South Carolina’s innovation economy. Through SCRA’s Entrepreneurial Programs, early-stage companies are provided mentoring and grants and may be eligible for an investment from SC Launch, Inc. The program is open to qualified South Carolina companies in the advanced materials/manufacturing, information technology and life sciences sectors.

Shine Water was recently accepted into SC Launch to help further growth and development of the product. Angel French, chief development officer, stated: “We are thrilled to be working with the impressive team at SCRA to further expand our distribution footprint for Shine throughout the southeast and continue developing innovative beverages that promote health and wellness. SCRA has a longstanding history of helping grow technology and life science companies in our home state and we know their financial and operational expertise and far reaching network will add great value to what we’re building.”

Shine Water is a wellness and sport beverage infused with Vitamin D3 and key electrolytes which contains zero sugar and low calories. Each ingredient is carefully selected based on nutritional science, and delivered in meaningful amounts in a sporty BPA free bottle. Shine was developed by Phillip Davis, MD, a former FDA physician and Greenville, South Carolina native who attended the University of SC (1997 alumnus) and earned his medical degree at MUSC in Charleston (class of 2004). Currently the drink comes in three tasty flavors (Strawberry Lemon, Poma-Grape and Kiwi Cucumber) and is sold at 75 locations throughout the Southeast with its headquarters in Charleston. The company is planning multiple new retail launches, expansion of online sales and new products for the year ahead.

Learn more at ShineWater.com.