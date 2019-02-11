Sprout Living Launches Organic Coconut Water Powder

CHICAGO— Sprout Living, a leader in clean plant-based nutrition and makers of Epic Protein, has announced the launch of a new line of delicious functional creations under JAW (just add water) brand. Their first release is a carrier-free Organic Coconut Water Powder. A process of careful evaporation and freeze-drying transforms coconut water into a super smooth and dissolvable powder packed with powerful electrolytes, minerals and a superior flavor.

“We saw an opportunity to extend upon the Sprout Living brand and offer consumers another way to conveniently fuel their active lifestyles with a refreshment that is a good source of potassium and a great way to stay naturally hydrated,” said founder Mark Malinsky. “Of course, like the rest of our products, it’s gluten free, soy free, non-gmo, organic, raw, vegan and free from all additives.”

Sprout Living’s Organic Coconut Water Powder will be made available at grocery, natural food and specialty retail stores nation-wide, as well as online at Sprout Living’s webstore.

About Sprout Living

Chicago-based Sprout Living crafts nutrient-dense, organic plant protein powders and functional foods that are made strictly from whole superfoods packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other phytochemicals without any additives, ever. Sprout Living has established itself as the leader in the plant-based natural health and performance products industry, and is committed to inspiring wellness, happiness and balance in every person by creating and sharing the purest products and initiatives. For more information, please visit sproutliving.com, join Sprout Living on Facebook at facebook.com/SproutLiving and on Twitter and Instagram at @SproutLiving.