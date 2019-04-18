Station Cold Brew Expands into CBD Beverages with Pasha Brands Partnership

TORONTO— Station Cold Brew Coffee Company, pioneers in the cold brew coffee category in Canada, announced today that they are planning to expand their portfolio by introducing a lineup of CBD-infused beverages in partnership with Canada’s largest craft cannabis organization, Pasha Brands Ltd.

The announcement comes in anticipation of April 20 (also referred to as 4/20), which is affectionately known by the cannabis community as a day to celebrate and consume the plant. Station believes it is no coincidence that April 20 also happens to be National Cold Brew Coffee Day and that the pairing of the two is a natural match. Through this move, the Canadian cold brew coffee manufacturer is positioning themselves to capitalize on the infused beverage market, which is set to become legal in Canada this coming October.

“We firmly believe that non-psychoactive cannabis compound cannabidiol (“CBD”) will become a prominent wellness ingredient within the functional beverage space and that coffee is the perfect vehicle to introduce it to consumers,” said Mitchell Stern, co-founder and VP sales and marketing for Station. “There is a common misconception that CBD will make you sleepy, which isn’t true. The reality is that CBD delivers a calm, clear and focused feeling which can lead to increased productivity. We believe that when paired with the stimulating effects of caffeine, it creates a unique and beautiful balance that is perfect to start your day with.”

Under the new partnership, Pasha Brands will formulate and manufacture CBD-infused beverages for Station Cold Brew Coffee. The Vancouver-based organization boasts an extensive portfolio of craft cannabis brands with proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product, processing and retail.

“This is a historic time for the cannabis industry in Canada and we’re glad to be at the forefront,” said Patrick Brauckmann, executive chairman of Pasha Brands. “With the legalization of recreational cannabis in October 2018, established brands have begun to realize the potential of expanding their businesses through the introduction of cannabis products. We are delighted to work with Station Cold Brew to create high-quality products which are desired in the cannabis community and adhere to Health Canada regulations.”

Station Cold Brew Coffee will be releasing further details on the CBD-infused beverages in the coming months in line with anticipated regulations for edibles and consumables.

About Station Cold Brew Coffee

Station Cold Brew is Canada’s largest dedicated cold brew coffee company and was born to broaden the possibilities of the coffee ritual. SCB is on a mission to handcraft products that sit at the crossroads of quality and convenience and never sacrifice flavor for function. Station is crafted with purpose to fuel every moment without compromise. Its line-up of all-natural products can be found in over 1500 retail locations across the country. Follow the adventures of the brew crew @stationcoldbrew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or visit stationcoldbrew.com

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha Brands is a vertically integrated organization that is firmly rooted in BC’s craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation as the home of the world’s finest cannabis. When operating, pre-legalization, the brands under the Pasha Brands portfolio ranked in the top five among revenue-producing cannabis companies in Canada. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product, processing and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

With its final or late-stage Licenced Producer applicant, Pasha’s subsidiary, BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. The LP facility will include a standard cultivation nursery, standard processing facility and an analytical testing laboratory located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.