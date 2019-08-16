Sunwink Launches in Whole Foods

SAN FRANCISCO– Sunwink, a San Francisco-based female-founded herbal tonic beverage bringing herbs to the forefront of the wellness scene, is now carried at Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain region, a total of 32 doors. The herb revolution is here. This is the brand’s first entrance into a big box retailer and the first sparkling herbal tonic to be on Whole Foods’ shelves.

“We’re incredibly honored to partner with Whole Foods. We believe in their mission to be a purpose-driven company that aims to set the standards of excellence for food retailers. We hope to introduce Sunwink to a wider audience of people who are passionate about good health and living their life to the fullest through herbs,” Eliza Timpson, co-founder of Sunwink.”

Sunwink’s mission is to give the world access to the best ways to care for themselves every day using the ancient and modern methods of herbal wellness. For 5,000 years, herbs have been a proven and natural way to practice daily wellness and 80% of the world relies on herbs for medicine. Herbs, adaptogens, and functional beverages are on the rise, with demand for herbal remedies increasing 8.5% annually according to the American Botanical Council.

Sunwink is the only sparkling herbal tonic on the market. With the taste of sparkling juice, but all of the flavor coming from herbs, each Sunwink contains at least 1,000 milligrams of herbal extracts; that is four to eight times what you would typically find in an herbal tea bag. Current flavors include Detox Ginger, Immunity Berry, Lemon Rose Uplift and Turmeric Cleanse.

“I strongly believe that inspiring the world to eat more plants is critical for the future of planet earth and this is a major step to align with such a strong player like Whole Foods,” co-founder Jordan Schenck shares.

Schenck joined forces as co-founder in July, 2019, after launching and leading the Impossible Foods movement as the Head of Marketing. Her alliance at Sunwink will help expand their mission to make herbal health accessible to everyone.

About Sunwink

Sunwink is a new age herbal wellness company on a mission to make the planet a healthier and greener place by harnessing the power of herbs. They launched in-market in January 2019 and are female co- founded by Eliza Timpson and Jordan Schenck. Their first product, an all-natural herbal sparkling tonic beverage, uses a meaningful, herbalist recommended dose of herbs in each bottle. Sunwink is available in four flavors and can be found at 185 Bay Area locations, Los Angeles Erewhon stores, Whole Foods Rocky Mountain Region and on drinksunwink.com.

Sunwink is committed to building a healthier and sustainable planet. They created the “Mothers Fund” where 2% of all revenue is donated to women’s causes and Mother Earth. In addition their products do not use flavor additives, natural flavors, preservatives or hormones.