SZENT Secures Additional $2.2M In Funding

LOS ANGELES— SZENT, the breakthrough beverage startup innovating the water category, announced today the closing of a $2.2 million round of financing as the brand ramps into its first full year in market.

Launched in October 2018, SZENT addresses the increasing need for greater product transparency by reinventing what it means to be a flavored beverage. With nothing more than water in the bottle, the brand’s patented scent ring, infused with all-natural oils, channels the flavor experience through your sense of smell, avoiding the use of sweeteners or additives.

In 2017, SZENT raised $1.5MM in seed financing with the support of a syndicate of independent investors, led by former FirstMark Capital co-chairman, Gerald Poch. This January, that same investor group reaffirmed their commitment to SZENT, contributing an additional $2.2MM.

“Given the brand’s significant progress in launching its initial line of products and strong market response, we’re pleased to provide additional capital to support the company’s growth,” said Poch.

“We’ve invented a beverage experience like no other. And this new influx of capital will allow us to expand our footprint into traditional retail, continue to bring awareness to the brand and invest in the next generation of SZENT products,” said CEO Shawn Griffis.

Bottled by Unix Packaging in Los Angeles, SZENT uses a reverse osmosis purification process. The brand’s core still flavors include Passionfruit, Tangerine, Tropical, Pineapple and Mint, with plans to introduce a sparkling line later this year. Currently available only on Amazon, a forthcoming national retail presence will debut individual bottles priced at $2.25 each.

