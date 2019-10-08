Teakoe Tea Supply Co. Launches New Fizzy Tea Cans Nationwide

DENVER– Teakoe Tea Supply Co. has announced the nationwide launch of a new line of beverages, created specifically for the athleisure market: NEW Fizzy Tea Cans. The canned, lightly carbonated iced teas are under 30calories and seven grams of sugar each. Made with sustainably- and ethically-sourced organic ingredients, Fizzy Tea Cans are naturally sweetened with fruit juice, herbs or raw honey, making them the perfect ready-to-drink beverage for habitual nourishment.

With an MSRP of $2.49 each, Fizzy Tea Cans are ideal for every adventure. Brewed and packaged onsite in Teakoe’s Denver-based, eco-friendly facility, Fizzy Tea Cans are available in convenient, “go anywhere” recyclable packaging, making them easy to incorporate into any 9-5 activity, from the morning commute or big meeting, to an afternoon pick me-up or pre-workout caffeine boost – and everything in between. Fizzy Tea Cans are also the ideal companion for leisure activities such as picnicking and paddle boarding, and adventurous outings like rock climbing, camping and more.

Each variety of Teakoe’s Fizzy Tea Cans is gluten-free, non-GMO and offers a unique functional benefit. Fizzy Tea Cans are made with whole, pure and recognizable organic ingredients – and never with tea extracts. Because Fizzy Tea Cans are produced by an artisanal, small batch tea company, the highest-quality ingredients are added at unique points in the brewing process to elevate each flavor profile, as well as maximize the wellness benefits of each. Fizzy Tea Cans are currently available in the following varieties:

Signature Cold Brew Black Tea Teakoe’s Signature Cold Brew Black Tea features filtered, lightly carbonated Rocky Mountain water brewed with organic black tea and sweetened with just a touch of Colorado wildflower raw honey and lemon juice. Meant to support improved digestive health and offering vital phytonutrients, the Signature Cold Brew contains just 30 calories, seven grams of natural sugar and provides 130 milligrams of caffeine.

Pomegranate Hibiscus Green Tea Pomegranate Hibiscus Green Tea features filtered, lightly carbonated Rocky Mountain water brewed with organic Sencha green tea and organic hibiscus flowers, lightly sweetened with lime juice, pomegranate juice and organic lemongrass.Intended to support increased metabolism while helping to lower blood pressure, Pomegranate Hibiscus contains just 10calories, two grams of natural sugar and provides 55 milligrams of caffeine

Pineapple Lemon Myrtle Yerba Maté Pineapple Lemon Myrtle Yerba Maté features filtered, lightly carbonated Rocky Mountain water brewed with organic, shade-grown yerba mate, organic Sencha green tea and lemon myrtle, sweetened with pineapple juice and raw monk fruit. Meant to support mental focus and packed with powerful antioxidants, Pineapple Lemon Myrtle contains just 10calories, two grams of natural sugar and provides 130 milligrams of caffeine.

Pear Garden Mint White Tea Pear Garden Mint White Tea features filtered, lightly carbonated Rocky Mountain water brewed with organic Bai Mudan White Tea, organic Gunpowder green tea, lemongrass, chamomile and mint, sweetened with just a touch of Colorado wildflower raw honey and finished with organic pear juice. Intended to support anxiety relief while providing antibacterial properties, Pear Garden Mint contains just 30 calories, seven grams of natural sugar and provides 55 milligrams of caffeine.

A portion of proceeds from every can are donated to the global Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education (PACE) initiative, to increase awareness of the importance of pollinators, and promote habitat and species conservation.Additionally, Teakoe has partnered with Colorado-based Local Hive Honey on a specialty Fizzy Tea Can flavor exclusive toSprouts Farmers Market stores, Peach Lavender Green Tea, of which an even higher percentage – 10 percent – of proceeds is donated. Seasonal flavors, such as Cinnamon Spiced Plum Herbal Tea, will be available nationwide starting November 2019.

Teakoe is one of the few tea companies brewing and packaging its products onsite in a custom, eco-conscious production facility, rather than utilizing a copacker. Locally- and family-owned since its inception in 2009, Teakoe was founded with the goal of providing habitual nourishment by a former professional athlete – Pete Jokisch – while he was juggling a full time career in business-to-business sales and playing for the Colorado Mammoth, a National Lacrosse League team.

“I drank tea religiously while I was working toward my degree in business marketing and entrepreneurship from Colorado State University, and simultaneously playing for the men’s lacrosse team,” said Jokisch. “My friends were crushing coffee all day long until they could drink beer, but I saw the benefits of drinking tea for both mental alertness, and the physical benefits. It was a habit I carried into my professional career, as I balanced playing goalie for the Colorado Mammoth with my day job, and something I became really passionate about sharing with others. At Teakoe, we strive to provide an ethically- and thoughtfully-crafted beverage that everyone can enjoy and benefit from, no matter what their day looks like.”

Fizzy Tea Cans are available online via Amazon and on select grocery shelves. To learn more about Fizzy Tea Cans from Teakoe Supply Co., visit teakoe.com.

