VitaminEnergy Appoints New President and COO

NEW YORK— VitaminEnergy, the healthy, on-the-go energy shot with more vitamin C than 10 oranges, recently appointed Nick Mihnovets as their new President and COO.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the VitaminEnergy team in their day-to-day tasks of maintaining a successful brand, as well as overseeing the launch of new products.

Mihnovets joins VitaminEnergy from Tweaker Energy Drink Company, where he served as the VP and general manager in Dallas, Texas. There, he developed strategies for new business development and increased their sales by 81.5 percent over four years in a category that experienced a -15.6 percent decline during the same period. He brings over ten years of business development, client management, sales, marketing and operations experience to the VitaminEnergy brand.

“I am excited to join VitaminEnergy and lead a team and brand that has the ability to energize the functional shot category with an innovative new product at a time the category needs an infusion of excitement,” said Nick Mihnovets, new president and COO of VitaminEnergy. “Consumers are always looking for more, and our Vitamin C, B12 and CBD infused energy shots do exactly that, which is why we coin the term Energy with Benefits.”

About VitaminEnergy

Vitamin Energy combines the benefits of an Energy Shot with vitamins and minerals, creating a winning combination! With up to 7 hours of energy, VitaminEnergy is a healthier, alternative to traditional energy shots. Every shot of VitaminEnergy is super infused with more vitamin C than 10 oranges. Vitamin C is needed for the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. Vitamin C’s ability to stimulate collagen production does wonders for the skin and is a potent antioxidant that protects the skin from age-causing free radicals. With zero carbs, sugar or calories, you will feel great without the crash that comes later from a sugared down drink. For more information about VitaminEnergy, please visit us at vitaminenergy.com.