Viv&Oak Launches Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Rosé

WOODLAND, Calif.– Viv&Oak, California’s newest cannabis-infused beverage company, announced the launch of its first products, a Sparkling Rosé in two dosing styles. Hitting shelves this December, the new beverages feature a blend of premium California grapes that have been de-alcoholized and then infused with CBD and THC. The result is full of the flavors and aromas of wine with a fraction of the calories and sugar, making it a healthier alternative to alcohol.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to share our products with adventurous consumers across California,” says Alana Burstein, founder and director of Viv&Oak. “The demand for innovative cannabis beverages is continuing to grow. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of the industry with a product that not only tastes great but makes people feel great too.”

Viv&Oak’s Sparkling Rosé has been designed to give people the option to choose which strength is right for them, offering both high and low dosage bottles. High dose bottles might appeal to those more familiar with consuming cannabis, as it contains 50 mg of THC per bottle with a suggested serving of 10 mg of THC. The low dose bottles contain 25 mg of both THC and CBD with a suggested serving of just 5 mg of each THC and CBD, appealing to those newer to the cannabis experience. The above dosages are based on a 5oz pour, containing just 24 calories and 4 grams of sugar. As both bottles are intended to offer cannabis at a more accessible price point, each will be priced at $38 per bottle (750 ml.)

Both bottles of Viv&Oak showcase a fresh and crisp taste, highlighted with notes of strawberry. Ensuring exceptional taste is a priority for all Viv&Oak products. Viv&Oak’s customers may start to feel the effects of the beverage within 10 minutes and for up to an hour after, making it easy to enjoy responsibly.

Viv&Oak will be available this December in select dispensaries throughout California, direct to the consumer via Big Moon Sky and will be distributed statewide by Pacific Expeditors. Interested dispensary buyers can visit LeafLink to learn more. Look for the release of additional varietals in the coming months, including a red varietal.

For more information visit vivandoak.com and follow along on Instagram @viv_oak. Viv&Oak is designed for people 21 years of age and older. Like all adult beverages, all consumers are encouraged to enjoy responsibly.

