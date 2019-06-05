Weller Welcomes Megan Siegel Jansen as VP of Sales

BOULDER, Colo.— Weller, an innovative pioneer in CBD-infused food and beverage products, has announced that Megan Siegel Jansen has joined their company as VP of sales. In her new role, Siegel Jansen will be responsible for driving Weller’s growth within foodservice, retail and alternate channels. Siegel Jansen will also oversee and manage the brand’s national sales team as they to expand distribution due to the overwhelming popularity of their products.

“Weller has experienced monumental growth this year and we felt it was the perfect time to expand our team as we transition to a new phase of our brand,” said John Simmons, co-founder of Weller. “Megan’s impressive track record in the food and beverage industry and expertise in all facets of sales will be instrumental to Weller’s long-term growth strategy. We are so lucky to have her to be part of our dynamic team.”

Before joining Weller’s team, Siegal Jansen most recently served as the VP of sales at beverage brand, Bhakti Chai. She also held positions at allergy-friendly company, free2b Foods, as VP of sales and tea brand, Third Street Chai, as the director of sales. As a seasoned executive in the food and beverage space, Siegel Jansen will be influential in propelling strategic growth for Weller.

”Weller has revolutionized how consumers experience the natural benefits of CBD through its high-quality products and I am so grateful to be part of such a talented team,“ said Megan Siegel Jansen. “John, Matt and the entire Weller team have done an amazing job at establishing Weller as a pioneering CBD brand and I look forward to accelerating their growth and accessibility on a larger scale.”

Best known for their innovative CBD-infused products, Weller is a leader in the CBD category within the food and beverage industry. Headed by natural food industry veterans Matt Oscamou, founder and CEO of Frontier Snacks, and John Simmons, founder and CEO of Third Street Chai, Weller has continued to have tremendous success. Since launching in late 2018, Weller has exploded onto the food and beverage scene with the introduction of their acclaimed CBD Coconut Bites and with the most recent launch of their CBD Sparkling Water. The brand has since become one of the fastest-growing CBD brands on the market.

About Weller

Weller, maker of CBD-infused food and beverage products, is all about empowering people to snack into wellness by delivering the natural benefits of hemp CBD through convenient, trusted products that don’t sacrifice taste. With its commitment to using the highest-quality ingredients and CBD from broad-spectrum hemp extract, its products are naturally formulated to help you reconnect with the best version of yourself by reducing anxiety and stress. Not only are Weller’s products delicious, they are always consistent and reliable by way of its trusted source of Colorado-grown CBD, clean extraction methods, proprietary infusion process, clean lineage and third-party testing. For more information, please visit welleryou.com.