Amari Launches Water-Soluble CBD Adaptogen Blend

Boulder, Colo. — Amari, Inc, a wellness company focused on providing plant-based solutions to support a healthy lifestyle, announces its official launch, of Amari Mountain Sports – Recovery. Designed with the vision to help outdoor enthusiasts get outside and adventure as hard as they want, as long as they want, as often as they want without the repercussions of sore muscles, fatigue or simply feeling your age, Amari’s Recovery product aims to help consumers play longer and recover faster.

“At Amari, we love to be active. To us, time outside with friends and family is what life is all about. And, especially in these times, the ability to be active and stay active is paramount,” said Eric Gricus, Amari’s Founder and CEO. “Not only does being active help to fend off anxiety and improve our mood, it helps to boost our energy levels and our immune system, too. We see Amari formulas as that trusted friend—the one that ensures you have the energy and vitality to play and keep adventuring. It’s your partner in helping you lead a healthy, active lifestyle.”

The intent to support an active lifestyle that holds health and well-being at its core is why Amari plant-based formulas are designed to deliver high quality, water-soluble, bioavailable formulas in a unique delivery system that is convenient and easy to take on the go.

“Amari was launched with the vision to develop plant-based products that could work to reduce inflammation brought on by exercise and help people always feel ready to enjoy the activities they love,” Gricus said. “I wanted something for people like me who don’t want to rely on traditional over-the-counter meds to quell inflammation or relieve aches and pains. Those meds can offer a temporary fix, but they can also lead to long-term side effects. The ingredients we use have shown to be as or more effective without any side effects.”

Amari formulas are made from a proprietary blend of delicious, effective, water-soluble powdered mixes that contain 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD along with turmeric, ashwagandha and other adaptogenic herbs and botanical ingredients. Amari sources its water-soluble broad-spectrum CBD from U.S.-grown industrial hemp that is verified to be THC free. Amari formulas use CBD as an enabling ingredient to support the effectiveness of the clinically proven adaptogens—ashwagandha, turmeric and rhodiola—known for their healing and anti-inflammatory properties as well as aiding with stress relief.

Available in single-serve packets or cartons of 10 packets, Amari products are easy to take with you in a backpack, ski pocket or wallet. Just mix with 10 oz. – 12 oz. of cool water, and you’re set. In addition to Amari Recovery, Amari’s inaugural line of products also includes Amari Calm and Amari Immunity. Amari Calm mixes amla, passionflower and lemon balm, with the company’s proprietary blend of ashwagandha, turmeric, black pepper and CBD, to help you unwind and tackle every day stressors. Amari Immunity contains immune-boosting reishi, echinacea, ginger, and matcha green tea combined with the same proprietary blend.

Amari products are available in natural product stores and outdoor retailers as well as on the company website. To learn more about these products, visit: Amaribotanicals.com

About Amari

Founded in 2019, Amari Botanicals was launched by outdoor enthusiast, Eric Gricus, for people like him. People who love to be active, but who may have noticed as they get older that the spirit is willing, but the body often has aches and pains and soreness after a day of hiking, skiing or rafting. To create the product, Eric leveraged his more than 10 years’ experience working with early stage CPG companies and commercializing research from a university setting. Amari formulas blend science and technology to provide authentic, plant-based remedies that deliver tangible benefits to support a lifestyle of wellness and vitality, while being rooted in transparency and extensive quality controls.

https://amaribotanicals.com/blogs/news/amari-launches-first-water-soluble-cbd-adaptogen-blend