Aprch Welcomes Sage Cattabriga-Alosa to Brand Ambassador Family

PORTLAND, Ore.— Aprch, a wellness beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health and the environment, welcomes Sage Cattabriga-Alosa to its brand ambassador family.

“Sage’s thoughtful approach to being a father and athlete is inspirational,” said Brett Wiley, Chief Marketing Officer at Aprch. “You can definitely feel his commitment to being a positive role model to his daughters in our latest Human Element video series. We are proud he’s agreed to share his passion for living life to the fullest with our community.”

Sage Cattabriga-Alosa is a big mountain skier, having starred in over two dozen ski films. During the winters, Sage can be found traveling the world and in the summers alternately charging on a mountain bike and spending quality time with his family.

“For me, life is about living well and being the best father I can be to my kids,” noted Cattabriga-Alosa. “The amount of satisfaction from being a dad is unbelievable, it’s my favorite thing I have ever done. Partnering up with Aprch was a natural fit, our shared mantra of living in the moment is what being a dad is all about.”

Check out Aprch’s latest Human Element video featuring Cattabriga-Alosa on Aprch’s website, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Vimeo. For more information on Aprch’s CBD sparkling water with organic flavors and good for you ingredients, please visit DrinkAprch.com.

About Aprch

Aprch (pronounced approach) is a wellness beverage brand based in Portland, Ore. Inspired by adventure, integrity, health and the environment, we build nutrient-rich products with purpose to nourish the mind, body and soul. Our message is simple: gather good people, embark on daily adventures and enjoy the good things we put in our bodies. For more information, visit us at drinkaprch.com.

