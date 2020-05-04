Aprch Wellness Beverages Introduces Inaugural Ambassador Mark Carter

PORTLAND, Ore.— Aprch, a new wellness beverage company inspired by adventure, integrity, health and the environment, introduces their first ambassador/partner, Mark Carter, a pro snowboarder and born-and-raised rancher from Wyoming.

“Our ambassador program brings like-minded individuals who can benefit from our products and help raise Aprch’s awareness by sharing personal anecdotes with their networks,” said Brett Wiley, Chief Marketing Officer at Aprch. “The ambassador program will help bring our mission of a life well-lived to the forefront of our brand messaging.”

One of the ways Aprch will introduce their ambassadors is through their new video series, The Human Element, celebrating the shared human experience while focusing on the lifestyles of those who embody self-expression and achieving their potential.

The first video focuses on Mark’s off-season life, visualizing how this rancher/athlete unwinds, slowing down, connecting with what’s important and recharging. Nutrition, well-being, family, and environment are all keys to Carter’s success and are seen in the video.

“I’ve had an interesting life, and through all the experiences, I’ve learned we need to seek and promote good things, especially today.” said Carter. “I strive to be a positive example for kids everyday, and although it can sometimes feel impossible, we all need to slow down and connect with where we are, who we are with, and most importantly who we are as individuals. Aprch is a key element in my daily quest to reconnect in a calming, holistic way regardless of life’s challenges. Prioritizing wellness is part of Aprch’s mission, and my life.”

Carter’s life philosophy of staying true to his roots and building community along the way aligns naturally with Aprch’s, and the video allows us a glimpse into the understated life of a professional athlete and entrepreneur. The Aprch Human Element video with Mark Carter is live on Aprch’s website, as well as Facebook, and Vimeo.

Aprch blends pure sparkling water with good for you elements including broad spectrum hemp extract (CBD), key amino acid L-Theanine plus nutrient-rich vitamins and organic flavors to nourish the mind, body and soul. Aprch CBD water retails for $3.49/can, $12.99/four pack and is currently available in three classic flavors – Lemon + Lime, Mint + Cucumber, Watermelon. New flavors and limited-edition artist collaboration cans launching throughout 2020. Available now in package across Oregon, in over 500 retailers and nationwide online at drinkaprch.com/.

About Aprch

Aprch (pronounced approach) is a wellness beverage brand based in Portland, Ore. Inspired by adventure, integrity, health and the environment, we build nutrient-rich products with purpose to nourish the mind, body and soul. Our message is simple: gather good people, embark on daily adventures and enjoy the good things we put in our bodies. For more information, visit us at drinkaprch.com.

For More Information

vimeo.com/371704392