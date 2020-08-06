BCAA Beverage Brand NOCCO Launches Caffeine-Free Spin on Popular Caribbean Flavor

LOS ANGELES– NOCCO – the leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage brand – has introduced their Caribbean caffeine-free flavor for Summer 2020, inspired by the brand’s popular caffeinated Caribbean drink. With the same delicious, pineapple taste as the caffeinated version, the caffeine-free beverage will deliver more BCCA’s per can with an engaging package design.

“Since our US launch, we have been excited & even surprised by the demand for the caffeine free NOCCO Apple, it clearly resonated with consumers and we want to build on this by offering them our most popular flavor in a caffeine free format,” said Ben Jones, CEO, NOCCO USA. “Caribbean caffeine-free is the perfect Summer companion to crush any workout or simply to quench the desire for a refreshing drink.”

With an increased level of BCAAs – 5,000mg per can compared to 3,000mg present in the caffeinated version – the new flavor also boasts a fun, Summer-inspired can design with pineapples. The Caribbean caffeine-free will also maintain the sugar-free, vegan and no carb formula with 50 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B6, vitamin B12, biotin and niacin.

NOCCO’s Caribbean caffeine-free is the brand’s sixth flavor to hit the market in the U.S. and has already been positively embraced by brand ambassadors such as Cass Martin and Chandler Smith. With a total of two caffeine free flavors and four caffeinated options available, NOCCO has achieved significant growth since launching last year and continues to expand its offerings and global distribution.

Caribbean caffeine-free will be available for purchase on bodybuilding.com, Amazon and at retailers across the country, including select gym and fitness centers. To learn more, visit https://nocco.com/us/ or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids), green tea extract and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine, carbonated and with different levels of BCAA’s. NOCCO is available in six great tasting flavors. Caribbean, Peach, Tropical and Miami with caffeine and the caffeine-free flavors Apple and Caribbean.

For More Information:

https://nocco.com/us/