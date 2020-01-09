BevNET Live Winter 2019: Health-Ade, SPINS on Selling Innovation With Data

Consumer data can provide essential insight for brands as they seek to disrupt categories through innovation and expand into new channels — but only if they know how to use it. According to Vanessa Dew, co-founder and chief sales officer at Health-Ade Kombucha, brands can avoid “analysis paralysis” by using data to make proactive versus reactive choices.

In a video recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, Dew and Perteet Spencer, VP of CPG & enterprise sales at market research group SPINS, examined Health-Ade as a case study for effectively integrating data to scale in a fast-growing category, offering insight into how the kombucha brand was incubated in the natural channel and how analytics have helped it target the specific needs of health and wellness consumers.