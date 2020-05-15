BevNET New Beverage Showdown 19: A Virtual Pitch Competition

BevNET’s flagship New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, presented by Coca-Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, is returning this summer for a virtual experience. The evolving pandemic may have postponed BevNET Live, but it hasn’t hit pause on new innovation within the beverage industry. The 19th edition of the New Beverage Showdown will bring the competition online, giving beverage startups the chance to compete for the grand prize this June — without even leaving the house.

The leading business pitch competition for the beverage industry, the New Beverage Showdown is designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders. It focuses attention on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow, giving them the opportunity to share their plans with judges who can help take a business to the next level.

The summer competition will kick off on June 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET with a semifinal round of two minute pitches from twelve chosen beverage startups. Following each pitch four industry veterans will provide expert feedback on the pitch and product, whose deliberations will cut the field to six finalists.

On June 11th, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, the six selected brands will present an extended presentation during the final round. Following their 5 minute presentation, the entrepreneurs will engage in live Q&A with a second group of respected industry judges, providing additional insight into their business and the industry at large.

Chosen by the final round of judges, the New Beverage Showdown 19 winner will immediately conduct an interview with the host on BevNET.com, as well as receive an advertising package with BevNET valued at $10,000, and a personalized trophy. Previous New Beverage Showdown winners include Health-Ade, MALK, RISE Brewing Co., Hoplark HopTea, CANN, and Corsa.

The competition will be livestreamed on BevNET.com and BevNET’s social platforms, reaching thousands of beverage industry retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands watching online from home.

Competing in New Beverage Showdown 19 is a free opportunity, and we invite all early-stage beverage brands to apply. There is no entry fee and you do not have to be a subscriber. The deadline to apply is May 29th, 2020.

