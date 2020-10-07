BevSource Hires Brewing Innovator Thomas Hartman as VP of Operations

BevSource, a leading beverage development and operations company, has appointed Thomas Hartman as Vice President of Operations. Hartman will oversee the continued growth of BevSource’s supply chain, development, and consolidated purchasing areas while elevating service levels and enhancing customer relationships.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Thomas Hartman to our team,” said Todd Geisness, President of BevSource. “Thomas is an accomplished beverage industry innovator with an exciting approach to developing people and servicing customers. His expertise will play a critical role as we continue our focus on delivering unparalleled beverage development and operations support and execution.”

“Thomas’s track record for mobilizing teams around quality, innovation, and growth, makes him an excellent fit to help propel BevSource’s collaborative, customer-centric approach to advancing beverage innovation,” said Janet Johanson, Chief Executive Officer of BevSource.

Hartman brings a broad background of global beverage industry experience to BevSource. He attended the Siebel Institute, completed his apprenticeship at Sigtuna Brygghus outside of Stockholm, Sweden, and earned a Master Brewer certification before returning to Sigtuna as a brewer. After serving as head brewer at 7 Locks Brewing Company and a brewer at Atlas Brew Works, Hartman joined ZX Ventures, the disruptive growth group within Anheuser-Busch InBev. As the Global Innovation Brewer, he worked primarily with craft brands outside North America and cross-brewed global specialty brands such as Goose Island and Hoegaarden around the globe. Hartman’s most recent role was VP of Brewing and Innovation at Bira 91, India’s fourth largest brewer, where he oversaw the brewing, quality, and innovation and new product development departments, brewing beers domestically and internationally.

“BevSource is working on some of the most innovative ideas in the beverage industry,” said Hartman. “I’m excited to join a talented team in propelling the next generation of beverage leaders forward.”

BevSource, Inc

BevSource brings beverage ideas to life for new and established beverage brands. Since 2002, BevSource has provided beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions to help beverage creators navigate the complexities of the beverage industry. Realizing creators needed a place to validate their ideas, BevSource created The Lab, a first-of-its-kind facility for small-scale pilot production and quality assurance testing. In 2020, BevSource will manage more than two million cases of beverage production and procure more than $38 million in packaging and raw materials for leading beverage innovators.

For More Information:

https://www.bevsource.com/news/international-brewing-innovator-thomas-hartman-joins-bevsource-vice-president-operations