BioSteel Adds Seven Athlete and Influencer Partners

NEW YORK— BioSteel is doubling down on athlete and influencer partnerships as the company expands, announcing endorsement deals Tuesday with top sportscasters and television personalities, Erin Andrews and Amanda Balionis, along with five additional partners, boosting the company’s existing roster of all-star ambassadors to 20.

Team BioSteel welcomes seven new athlete and influencer ambassadors to its roster (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.)

Pitching ace Mike Soroka, top young soccer stars Ashley Sanchez and Morgan Weaver add to a best in class pro roster. In addition to this talented team of athletes, BioSteel has signed notable fitness influencer and personal trainer, Brittany Matthews, and lifestyle influencer Victoria Brito.

The seven new Team BioSteel members were fans of the brand’s products prior to joining the roster and believe in the products and in the future success of the brand. As an investor in the company, Erin Andrews brings a fresh perspective to the brand. She is a leader in the sports reporting industry who values healthy hydration and nutrition.

“I’ve been using BioSteel products for as long as I can remember,” says Erin Andrews. “I love that the products are natural and sugar-free, and keep me hydrated on, and off set. I see this collaboration as an opportunity to educate people about the importance of healthy hydration and to expand the brand as it redefines the industry.”

Previously the best kept secret in professional sports, BioSteel is rapidly becoming the choice of consumers looking for a healthy option in the sports drink space. The company is expanding across North America and has partnered with top athletes and ambassadors to tell its story.

“Authenticity comes first when considering new athletes and influencers,” says Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “We’re excited to announce and partner with this talented and influential group of teammates who are champions of our brand and can help tell our story and amplify our growth.”

BioSteel is extending its footprint and reaching new health-conscious consumers, athletes, and sports fans through its partnerships with Team BioSteel ambassadors and the new group of endorsers join the brand’s all-star group of athletes, including:

Patrick Mahomes

Gleyber Torres

Ezekiel Elliott

DeAndre Hopkins

Jalen Ramsey

Brooke Henderson

Connor McDavid

Tyler Seguin

Eugenie Bouchard

Devon Kerr

Andrew Wiggins

Rosie MacLennan

Kate Beirness

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American operated sports hydration company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective line of nutritional products available. BioSteel’s line includes a range of nutritional products including sports drinks, proteins, and everyday essentials. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com

For More Information:

https://biosteel.com/