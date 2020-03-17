Brooklyn Food and Beverage Partners with Cascadia Managing Brands

RAMSEY, N.J.– Brooklyn Food and Beverage, makers of Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, Brooklyn Crafted (Ginger Beer and Ale, Calamansi-Ade, Cinnamon Drinks and Moshi Yuzu Sparkling), has entered into a Brand Management Agreement with Ramsey, NJ based Cascadia Managing Brands to increase sales and distribution nationwide.

“Brooklyn Food and Beverage’s brands have been successful in every market they have entered and we are looking forward to helping them increase their sales footprint”, stated Cascadia President Bob Sipper. “In a day and age where artificial beverages and carbonated soft drinks are collapsing, Bruce Cost, Brooklyn Crafted, and Moshi are growing rapidly as consumers look for great tasting, natural, alternatives.

Brooklyn Food and Beverage has 4 unique lines of beverages as well as Bruce Cost. The Brooklyn Food and Beverage lines including full line of Ginger Beer, a full line of Calamansi beverages, a full line of Cinnamon beverages and a complete line of Yuzu sparkling beverages.

Ginger is one of the oldest spices available and boy does Brooklyn Food and Beverages’ Ginger Beer and Ginger ale taste like real ginger. That is because it IS real ginger, in fact, unfiltered ginger. Made with only the finest ingredients, pure cane sugar and chunks of real ginger, all natural, the Ginger Beer and Ginger Ale are available in glass bottles and aluminum cans.

Brooklyn Crafted’s Calamansi beverage, the tiny, sweet and tart Filipino fruit comes to life in their tropical take on Lemonade.

Packed with vitamin C and other beneficial nutrients, Calamansi juice has been used as an immune booster for generations. Despite its high levels of citric acid, many people drink it as a soothing substance for the stomach.

Brooklyn Crafted’s Cinnamon Drinks contain Vietnamese cinnamon, that are delicious and packed with the incredible wellness properties of the Cinnamon.

Made with fresh ginger and organic cane sugar, Bruce Cost Ginger Ale is delicious, sparkling, and rich with unfiltered ginger particles you can see and taste. It is available in Original Ginger Beer, Blood Orange with Meyer Lemon, Jasmine Tea, Passion Fruit with Turmeric, Pomegranate With Hibiscus, and a low calorie version of its Original.

The newest addition to their portfolio is Moshi Yuzu Sparkling Drink, which highlights yuzu, the uniquely aromatic Japanese citrus, in a fizzy and refreshing ready-to-drink sparkling beverage. The is made with 100% yuzu juice imported from Japan and includes 4 flavors: Yuzu Original, Yuzu White peach, Yuzu Shiso-Apple, and a 0-calorie, unsweetened Yuzu Sparkling Water.

All of Brooklyn Crafted’s beverages are made Brooklyn, NY in very small batches to preserve the unique taste and “freshness”.

For more information about Brooklyn Food and Beverage, please go to: brooklynfoodandbeverage.com/

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands go to cascadiafoodbev.com

