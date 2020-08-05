Brooklyn Food & Beverage Launches Partnership with Southeast Asia Food Group

NEW YORK– Local beverage brands Brooklyn Crafted and Moshi Yuzu Sparkling are now working with prominent Asian food service distributor, Southeast Asia Food Group (SAFG), to carry their items. Both beverage brands are manufactured by Brooklyn Food & Beverage.

What began as a local retail partnership at the Southeast storefront within Market Line has developed into an exciting distribution relationship. Both Moshi Yuzu Sparkling and Brooklyn Crafted Calamansi-Ade lines are offered alongside SAFG’s extensive distribution portfolio of highly-curated Asian ingredients.

Brooklyn Crafted Calamansi-ade puts a tropical twist on lemonade. Made small-batch in Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Crafted Calamansi-ade uses calamansi juice sourced from the Philippines to craft 5 unique flavors: Original Calamansi, Mango Calamansi, Ginger Calamansi, Pomegranate Calamansi, and Original Calamansi Lite. SAFG currently carries 3 SKU’s: Original, Mango, and Ginger.

Moshi Yuzu Sparkling is a new yuzu RTD beverage made with 100% yuzu juice sourced from Japan. Each bottle of Moshi captures the tart and fragrant flavors of yuzu in an easy, accessible, and delicious way. The line is currently packaged in 12 oz. glass bottles and comes in 4 flavors: Yuzu Original, Yuzu White Peach, Yuzu Red Shiso Apple, and Yuzu Unsweetened Sparkling Water. SAFG currently carries the full line.

Interested in placing an order of Moshi Yuzu Sparkling or Brooklyn Crafted Calamansi-ade for your business? Order today by emailing order@safg.us or calling 718-965-6500.

About Brooklyn Crafted

Brooklyn Crafted is a line of craft beverages on a mission to define the field of craft sodas and beverages. Simplicity, quality and taste combined with a focused concern for natural, high-quality ingredients has created the precedent for the brand’s products. The company’s goal is to establish a universal appeal by bringing fresh, international ingredients and flavor combinations to all craft beverage lovers and foodies alike.

In 2019, the brand launched a Calamansi-Ade line that features Calamansi, a distinctly tart and refreshing citrus from the Philippines.

For more information, please visit drinkbrooklyncrafted.com, or follow @BKCRAFTED on IG and FB.

About Moshi

Moshi is a brand of sparkling drinks that highlight unique and rare citrus flavors from around the globe. With consumers and excellent taste at top of mind, Moshi only sources high-quality, all-natural ingredients to use in its products. The brand name is a Japanese translation for “if; supposing; full of possibilities”, which captures the novel and charming profiles of its beverage offerings.

The brand currently offers a distinct line of yuzu sparkling drinks made with 100% yuzu juice imported from Japan packaged in 12 oz. glass bottles. Moshi Yuzu Sparkling includes 4 SKU’s: Yuzu Original, Yuzu Shiso-Apple, Yuzu White Peach, and a Yuzu Sparkling Water.

Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @drinkmoshi to stay connected!