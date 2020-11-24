Cascadia Managing Brands Petitions U.S. Congress for Additional PPP For Small Food and Beverage Companies

Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading food and beverage brand management and consultancy company, has petitioned Congress for additional Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small food and beverage companies.

Cascadia wrote each 435 US Congressional Representatives and 100 U.S. Senators imploring immediate action for the industry.

In the letters, Cascadia stated “while we have and have had very large companies as clients, most of our business is working with new and small food and beverage companies. As retailers continue to focus on stocking staple items and as independent stores have closed because of the pandemic” small food and beverage companies are finding it difficult to succeed.

“We sent our leaders to represent us in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, regardless of political party, and we are asking them to lead,” said Cascadia President Bob Sipper. “We don’t care about political parties, we are a-political. We care about the food and beverage industry as a whole, especially the small businesses within that community, and are asking Congress to act and implement a new round of the Paycheck Protection Program.”

Further consolidation of the industry does not benefit retailers, distributors, or consumers. That is what will happen unless Congress acts to protect these vital small food and beverage companies. If these small businesses go out of business, that will permit the five largest food and beverage companies to dictate terms to retailers, distributors and consumers. Innovation will suffer dramatically and these large multi-national companies will become increasingly stronger, control more shelf space, and dictate more terms to retailers and distributors which will ultimately increase prices to consumers. Innovation will come to a screeching halt if Congress does not act quickly.

COVID-19 changed the industry and deeply hurt small food and beverage companies. Cascadia is asking other leaders in the food and beverage industry to write their Congress people and Senator to seek assistance.

About Cascadia Managing Brands

Cascadia Managing Brands is a Brand Management company that offers outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics assistance. Ramsey, New Jersey based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the food and beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders. Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 90+ plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Naked Juice, Nantucket Nectars, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Zico, Hint, C2O Coconut Water, Liquid Death and many more. Cascadia’s principals were responsible for introducing and distributing food and snack brands including Pirate’s Booty, Dirty Potato Chips, Lindt Chocolate, Droste Chocolate, Toblerone Chocolate, Bonne Maman Preserves, Sorrel Ridge Preserves, Old El Paso, etc.

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands please visit us at http://www.cascadiamanagingbrands.com.