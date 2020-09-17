Core Power Adds Strawberry Flavor to Elite Line of High Protein Shakes

CHICAGO– Core Power has announced Strawberry as the latest delicious flavor to join its growing collection of ready-to-drink high protein shakes in the Core Power Elite® line, which already includes Chocolate and Vanilla flavors. Designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who opt for a significant amount of protein to help support their post-workout recovery, the Core Power Elite line delivers 42 grams of complete protein in each 14-ounce bottle with 230 calories, nine essential amino acids, and seven or eight grams of sugar.

All Core Power protein shakes are made with real cows’ milk that has been filtered using fairlife’s patented cold-filtration system to concentrate the protein and some of the electrolytes naturally found in the milk. The high-quality protein from milk naturally contains whey and casein proteins, which deliver amino acids to help support post workout recovery while building and repairing lean muscles. Real milk also contains the electrolytes sodium, potassium and calcium, which help maintain normal muscle function.

The shakes are lactose-free, gluten-free, and are made without the use of artificial growth hormones. They are also ultra-pasteurized for a long shelf life and the new Core Power Elite Strawberry can be found in stores nationwide in single serve 14-ounce bottles, as well as on Amazon.com and Walmart.com in 12-packs.

For more information about the various Core Power protein shakes, please visit CorePower.com.

About Core Power®

Core Power® is a brand of delicious high protein shakes produced by fairlife, LLC to support post-workout recovery. The convenient ready-to-drink shakes are made using fairlife’s patented cold-filtration system to concentrate the protein and some of the electrolytes naturally found in real milk, a natural source of high-quality whey and casein proteins. The brand offers a variety of high protein shake options, including Core Power, which contains 26 grams of protein, 170 calories and between five and seven grams of sugar in 14oz bottles. This line also comes in 4-packs of 8-ounce bottles, each with 24 grams of protein, 130 calories and four to five grams of sugar. Core Power Elite delivers 42 grams of protein in 14oz bottles with 230 calories and seven or eight grams of sugar for those who prefer even more protein after a workout.

All protein shakes are lactose-free, gluten free, contain all nine essential amino acids, are made without artificial growth hormones, and are ultra-pasteurized for a long shelf life. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more about Core Power, please visit corepower.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://fairlife.com/core-power/?utm_source=website&utm_content=CPPR