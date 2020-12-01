Country Singer-Songwriter Cassadee Pope Teams up with GIVN

Country music’s Cassadee Pope partners with GIVN to remind people that access to clean water is a basic human right. Cassadee has been a voice for human rights throughout 2020, leveraging her more than 2 Million followers over social media to encourage social justice. In 2012, Cassadee won season three of The Voice and followed that with the Platinum-certified country hit, “Wasting All These Tears.” She went on to earn a Grammy nomination and a No. 1 hit with “Think of You,” a Platinum-certified collaboration with Chris Young. Cassadee’s newest acoustic album, Rise and Shine, released independently in August via her own Awake Music.

This collaboration with GIVN, the nation’s leading social impact beverage brand and makers of GIVN Water, the premium spring water that provides one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold, will help provide clean water to communities around the globe. The partnership brings together two brands that stand for human rights and believe that the everyday hero can positively impact the world.

“I’m honored to partner with a brand that not only produces a great product but has a charitable backbone,” Pope said. “Safe, clean water is every human being’s right to have. I hope my partnership with GIVN helps provide that for many more people in need.”

John Houseal, GIVN Water Co-Founder & CEO, stated that “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cassadee. Her commitment to using her strong voice to stand up for social justice human rights issues inspires us. We are excited to welcome her to the team and her forward thinking to the GIVN clean water movement. Most of all, together we will make meaningful and positive impact for people in need.”

GIVN Water is a premium North American spring water, made with recycled materials that enables everyone to Thirst for More. The company recently reached 4 Million Days of clean water provided to people in need. In over 3,000 retail locations nationally, GIVN Water consumers can quench their thirst for more while enjoying some seriously good water.

About GIVN

GIVN® Goods, maker of GIVN® Water and GIVN® Apparel, is a Certified B-Corporation® dedicated to turning everyday purchases into meaningful good and has been recognized year over year as a Best for the World Honoree. To date, GIVN retailers and consumers have provided over 4 million days of clean water to people in need around the world. GIVN Water is available on Amazon.com and in over 3,000 retail locations across the United States. In 2019 GIVN Water committed to converting all bottles to made from reused materials, including recycled plastic and aluminum. Visit http://www.givnwater.com for more information. GIVN® is a registered trademark of GIVN Goods, Inc. B-Corporation® is a registered trademark of B Lab.

