Day One Adds Grapefruit and Lime Flavors to Product Lineup

LOS ANGELES— Day One, the all-natural, zero calorie sparkling water with 20mg CBD, has announced the addition of two new fruit-infused flavors to their product lineup. Lime and Grapefruit will now be available alongside the original Lemon flavor beginning this month at select retailers nationwide.

“We are constantly seeking to expand our product lineup and bring relevant options to the CBD beverage category,” said Christian Patiño, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Day One. “We’re proud to introduce two new flavors that deliver high quality CBD on the market and achieve a premium, light and refreshing taste for our consumers.”

The Lime and Grapefruit additions mark Day One’s second and third flavor profiles to launch. Each flavor contains 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD, known for its ability to combat occasional stress, uplift and improve mood. Each beverage uses only natural sweeteners and contains zero calories and carbs to deliver a crisp taste that chills and delights.

The new flavors will be available at select retailers across the country and for purchase online. For more information, visit drinkdayone.com/or follow onInstagram.

About Day One

Day One manufactures premium sparkling water with 20mg CBD. Formulated with only real fruit juice, zero calories, zero carbs and no added sweeteners, the brand offers the highest quality CBD beverage at a competitive price.