Electrolit Donates Hydration Beverages to Support COVID-19 Frontlines

CERRITOS, Calif. – Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – has donated over $230,000 worth of product to frontline COVID-19 medical care professionals and nurses throughout Illinois, New York and Florida. The donation marks the brand’s second massive contribution to frontliners this year, totaling nearly one million dollars in contributed product.

“The global pandemic has affected every community, and our frontliners have made countless sacrifices to protect us all,” said Caridad Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. “We are honored to share our beverages with these workers to provide stamina and hydration when it is needed most.”

Among the organizations supported are Brookdale Hospital and Medical Care Center in New York, Feeding South Florida, and Blue Island and Robbins Neighborhood Network in Illinois. “We will continue to grow our contribution and donation efforts for as long as we battle COVID-19 together,” continued Ochoa.

The Brookdale Hospital and Medical Care Center, and Feeding South Florida donations will directly benefit healthcare workers servicing COVID-19 patients and families. Through Blue Island and Robbins Neighborhood Network, Electrolit will support various regional organizations feeling the effects of COVID-19, including Metropolitan Family Services, Blue Cap and Sertoma, Access Health, Cook County Public Health, Advocate Hospitals, Beloved Family Health Care Center, Catholic Charities, Senior services, local school districts and many others.

Electrolit’s beverages are scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose to provide complete hydration and electrolytes for frontliners faced with long shifts and trying hours. Electrolit will continue to seek frontline donation opportunities as the pandemic persists. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs.

