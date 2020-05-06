Electrolit Donates Over $500,000 Dollars of Hydration Beverages to Frontline COVID-19 Workers

CERRITOS, Calif. – The makers of Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – announced today that they have donated over $570k in hydration beverages to frontline COVID-19 workers. The donation will be distributed to hospitals throughout New York, California and Texas to keep nurses, doctors, and other essential workers hydrated during long shifts.

“The strides we have made in mitigating the Coronavirus pandemic would not be possible without the tireless work of the frontline workers,” said Caridad Ochoa, Commercial Director with Electrolit. “It is our mission to help and support frontliners for their endless commitment and support to our communities during these difficult times.”

Electrolit’s donation will be received by New York City Health + Hospitals, Kaiser Permanente of Southern California and Texas’s Coronavirus Response Efforts. Beverages will be disseminated to 11 New York-based Acute Care Centers, 15 Kaiser Permanente Medical Centers in Southern California, and dozens more Health Care Facilities and First Responder Agencies throughout Texas.

“NYC health and hospitals facilities are at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic response, and our heroic employees are providing lifesaving support to all our patients and ensuring they receive the individual care they need. We want to offer as many resources as possible to our health care workers so they can continue to strive and provide the best care to our patients,” said Dr. Eric Wei, Vice President and Chief Quality Officer. “We are so grateful to Electrolit for their generosity. These beverages will help to keep our workforce on the front lines both healthy and hydrated.”

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low. Electrolit is honored to provide their beverages to dedicated frontline workers and looks forward to future partnerships with related organizations.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.