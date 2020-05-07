Elevator Talk: Acid League Plans Launch of Vinegar-Based Platform Brand

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET.com and the BevNET YouTube channel with new pitches shared every week.

Allan Man is the co-founder of Acid League, a startup led by food scientists building a platform brand around their house-crafted, functional vinegars. The company begins by fermenting fruits and vegetables, then experiments with various recipes and product types including shrubs, cooking vinegars and condiments. Acid League is targeting millennial and Gen X consumers that seek out functional ingredients and new flavors to use in their home kitchen. The brand is soft launching in Toronto, Canada with plans to roll out into the U.S. with Whole Foods later this year. Man and his co-founders are open to working a strategic partner that has experience developing brands that cross categories. The company is also looking for capital needed to build out their production facility to support future line extensions.

