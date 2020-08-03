Gallery: July’s New Products

As we enter the heat of August, brands are offering consumers new innovations in coffee, CBD, hydration and plant-based beverages. Companies such as Big Easy Bucha, Four Sigmatic, Toutalou and Dose introduced shot lines while brand such as Electrolit, Waterloo and Goldthread unveiled new flavor launches. Check out the gallery for July’s notable releases.

High Brew Coffee High Brew Coffee High Brew is embracing the nitro coffee trend with Nitro Cold Brew Black, now available in 10 oz. cans. Each serving contains 15 calories and 200 mg of caffeine.

Greenbelt Kombucha Greenbelt Kombucha Pineapple Ginger Turmeric is the newest offering from Texas-based Greenbelt. Available in 12 oz. cans, the drink is made with oolong tea and contains a medium level of caffeine.

Goldthread Goldthread Plant-based tonics maker Goldthread has unveiled its latest flavor: Berry Power. Using adaptogenic ingredients, the drink features schisandra berry, Korean ginseng, goji berries and tulsi.

Taffer's Mixologist Taffer's Mixologist Taffer’s Mixologist Bloody Mary Mix is turning up the heat with its new Spicy Bloody Mary product. Created by Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer, the mixer contains 30 calories, has no preservatives, and retails for $5.48 per bottle. The drink is available in Walmart stores nationwide.

Big Easy Bucha Big Easy Bucha Big Easy’s 2 oz. shot line are now available in Publix stores in three varieties including Immunity, featuring sea buckthorn berry, ginger, echinacea, and lemon; Detox, made with carrot juice with spicy ginger, turmeric and cayenne pepper; and Beauty, containing antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice plus vegan collagen builder and aloe vera.

Electrolit Electrolit Mexican hydration formula maker Electrolit is expanding its product line with three new flavors, with Hibiscus, Fruit Punch and Berry Bliss joining nine other fruit-inspired flavors already on the market.

SodaStream SodaStream SodaStream has introduced an organic, multi-serve kombucha concentrate for use with its line of appliances. Each concentrate is slow-brewed for 45 days and contains 0-5 calories per serving. The line is available in Original and Passionfruit & Mandarin varieties and retails for $9.99 per 16.9 oz. bottle.

Cann Cann The cannabis-infused drinks brand has unveiled Cann Lite., containing 2 mg of THC and 4 mg of CBD per 7.5 oz. can with only 2 grams of sugar and 8 calories. The company has also launched Cann Roadies, a line of on-the-go liquid packets with the same THC/CBD dosage and available in 10-packs. The products are only available in California.

Coffee Mate Coffee Mate Nestlé is marrying its Coffee Mate creamer line with the Toll House brand via a new Cookies ‘n Cocoa flavor, available for $3.99 per 32 oz. container. The seasonal, limited edition product blends chocolate chip cookie flavor with hot cocoa.

Ryla Ryla Rooted Shots has rebranded to Ryla, launching powdered plant-based immunity support blends that contain 500 mg of Vitamin C and organic superfoods and which are intended to be stirred into 4-12 ounces of water. The line is available in 6-packs for $14.95.

Barnie's Barnie's Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has packaged its signature cold brew coffee blend into a ready-to-drink, multi-serve 32 oz. bottle, available for $5.99. The drinks are made with a blend of arabica coffee beans from Brazil and Papua New Guinea.

Cafe Grumpy Cafe Grumpy Brooklyn-based coffee roaster Cafe Grumpy has introduced its shelf-stable cold brew coffee in 11 oz. Tetra Paks. The products are available at all Café Grumpy locations, online and at select Northeast retailers in single units and 4-packs.​

Omni Bev Omni Bev Omni Bev, a maker of Vietnamese cold brew coffees, released its newest flavor: Coconut Matcha. The 10 oz. RTD products use Ceremonial Grade Japanese matcha and a splash of coconut milk.

Waterloo Waterloo Waterloo Sparkling Water has introduced a Lemon-Lime flavor which can be enjoyed straight or used as a cocktail mixer. The launch is being supported through a social media campaign using the hashtag #WhenLifeGivesYouLemonLime.

Wize Wize Vancouver-based Wize has launched a line of coffee leaf iced teas available in Original, Mango and Grapefruit flavors. The 12 oz. cans are available in stores in Canada and in the U.S. via Amazon.

Dose Dose Dose has announced a line of 2.4 oz. functional wellness shots aiding soreness, immunity, skin and liver health.

Banana Wave Banana Wave Banana Wave is expanding its line of non-dairy banana milks with a new Mango flavor, available in 32 oz. cartons. The plant-based product is made from whole bananas and oat milk and is Non-GMO Project verified. Banana Wave is available on Amazon and at Albertsons, Big Y, Giant, H-E-B, Food Lion, Market Basket, Meijer, Jewel Osco, Shop Rite, Safeway, Sprouts, Tops and Whole Foods.

Perfect Hydration Perfect Hydration Rolling out in December, Perfect Hydration’s 9.5 pH alkaline water will be available in 16 oz. recyclable cans. The drink will be available for $1.29-$1.49 per unit as well as in 12-packs and 24-packs.

Toutalou Toutalou The first product from Los Angeles-based Avery Arden Brands, Toutalou is a new 2 oz. hangover prevention shot made with DHM, Kudzu Root, Red Sage, Goji Berry, and Solomon’s Seal. The product retails for $29.99 per 6-pack on Amazon and the brand’s website.

Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V.’s new Seaberry SKU is packaged in a compostable stick pack with a carton made from rPET plastic. The new packaging marks another step toward the brand’s goal of becoming 100% sustainable.

Natural Bliss Natural Bliss Natural Bliss has introduced two new coffee creamer flavors: Mint Truffle, containing notes of candy cane and chocolate, and Caramel Toffee Almond Milk, made with plant-based ingredients. Both seasonal, limited-edition flavors are available for $3.29 per 16 oz bottle.

TrueFit TrueFit RSP Nutrition has introduced its second ready-to-drink product -- the keto-friendly TrueFit Shake. TrueFit Shake is a liquid version of the company’s TrueFit protein and meal replacement powder and contains 20 grams of protein per 11 oz. bottle.

Bizzy Bizzy Bizzy is adding to its line of organic cold brew coffees with new Breakfast and Espresso blends, available in 48 oz. multi-serve bottles.

Quokka Brew Quokka Brew “Jitterless” coffee maker Quokka Brew announced its Oat Milk Latte product is now available for pre-order via IndieGoGo. The shelf-stable product contains just 3 grams of sugar and features L-theanine, blueberry extract, green tea leaf extract and ginseng to produce a balanced caffeine buzz. The line will retail for $4.89 per 8.4 oz. can.

Tempo Tempo Sparkling tea maker Tempo is stepping into the hemp beverage space with a line of CBD-infused and RTDs and 2.5 oz. shots. Each shot contains 25 mg of CBD and is available in Focus and Recover varieties, respectively formulated to improve productivity and as a post-workout aid.