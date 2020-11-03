Genius Gourmet Launches New RTD Chocolate Keto Shake

SAN DIEGO – Lance Rankin, co-founder of Premier Protein and current founder and CEO of Genius Gourmet Inc., announced an extension to the Genius Gourmet line of products – A revolutionary All Natural and Ready to Drink Keto Shake. This delicious chocolate Keto Shake will join the growing line of Genius Gourmet’s keto chips and keto protein bars.

“If you’re looking to fuel your body and keep your stomach feeling full and satisfied, look no further. These Ready to Drink Shakes provides an energy boost you’ll need during the keto dieting process. Aside from the great taste, our on the go shakes are in an environmentally friendly Tetra Pak, which gives them a longer shelf life and are more sustainable than traditional packaging. We want to do our part in reducing the carbon footprint, and our Keto shake packaging is just the beginning”!

Genius Gourmet Chocolate Keto Shakes prove to be a perfect Ready to Drink snack or meal replacement when time is of the essence. The great-tasting drink contains rich milk products that give consumers the ultimate chocolate experience. The shake has only 1g of sugar, a whopping 15g of healthy fats from MCTS, 6g of protein, and only 170 calories.

Genius Gourmet Chocolate Keto Shakes are now available with a growing number of brick and mortar and online retailers.

For More Information:

https://geniusgourmet.com