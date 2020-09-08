Genius Juice Expands Retail Presence Nationally

Genius Juice, the whole coconut smoothie beverage company, is beginning to put the pedal to the metal and expand in key retail partnerships nationally.

“It took some time to perfect our craft and I am glad in retrospect that we took our time the last 2-3 years to get things dialed in like our packaging and brand identity, supply chain, and most importantly our product quality. All these elements we have been extremely diligent on perfecting before launching in key national retail partnerships,” Bayer said.

“We also tested our product in natural retailers to ensure the product was well received and has the legs to cross the chasm into conventional and mass market, and the brand passed the test with flying colors.”

Genius Juice recently launched in over 600 Publix locations in Florida and 110 HEB locations in Texas. In September, the company is also launching in nearly 350 Target locations on the West Coast and East Coast, and all 255 Smart & Final locations as well in September. This will add nearly 1,400 new stores for Genius Juice, effectively doubling its retail footprint in a matter of 3 months.

“It’s a truly exciting time, and we are beyond thrilled that mass market retailers are adopting our product, especially during a pandemic and choosing to give valuable shelf space to emerging, plant-based & organic brands such as ours. It’s truly an honor and we couldn’t be more proud to form these partnerships.”

Genius Juice amidst the expansion is also launching a brand new Vanilla Cinnamon Coconut Smoothie, just in time for Fall, which will be hitting select Whole Foods regions, Gelson’s, HEB, and more retailers in 2021. “We also have several more activations heading into 2021 that we have been working on for nearly 2+ years in key retailers that align perfectly with our brand and value offering. More news to come on this soon.” Bayer mentioned.

Genius Juice offers a product that is truly unique by blending the entire coconut (coconut water and coconut meat) and also recently aired on Shark Tank in the early part of 2020.