Genius Juice to Air on Shark Tank on January 19

LOS ANGELES– Genius Juice, makers of the whole coconut smoothie beverages, will be airing nationally on Shark Tank this Sunday, January 19th at 9 PM/8PM Central. The show gets an estimated 3-4 million viewers per episode.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be airing and the exposure is massive for our brand and product on a national platform like Shark Tank. We are very grateful for the opportunity.” Alex Bayer, Founder and CEO said. “We have been preparing for this and are ensuring that we are well stocked with product in anticipation for a big boost in online sales both on our website and Amazon.Com. In addition, we should see an increased demand with our retail partners since customers will be going into the stores requesting Genius Juice.”

You can tune in on ABC to watch Shark Tank this Sunday at 9 PM / 8 PM Central and if you miss the airing, the streaming version can be viewed on ABC.com at the address below: abc.com/shows/shark-tank. For more information: geniusjuice.com