Greenbelt Craft Kombucha Launches New Pineapple Ginger Turmeric Kombucha

AUSTIN, Texas– Greenbelt Kombucha is a craft, canned kombucha company founded in 2018 in Austin, Texas by serial entrepreneurs and fermentation experts: Adam Blumenshein, Tim Klatt, Nathan Klatt, Rick Boucard, and Gavin Booth of Couple in the Kitchen. Adam Blumenshein, Tim Klatt, Nathan Klatt, and Rick Boucard are also known for their award-winning Texas Saké Company, the highest rated saké in America. This team was on the forefront of the craft beer market moving from bottles to cans, and they’re pushing the same movement in the fast-growing canned kombucha space.

Greenbelt Craft Kombucha is sold state-wide in Texas at HEB, and this week they’re proud to announce their first new flavor addition Pineapple Ginger Turmeric Oolong Tea will be hitting the shelves. This unique kombucha has been a year in the making, and is perfect for both your summer poolside needs and an immunity booster because times are crazy. It’s truly a tropical moscow mule mocktail in a can with health benefits, and you can even add a splash of vodka if you want to turn it into the real thing.

Greenbelt Kombucha is made with the highest quality functional teas from the best tea producers world-wide. Each kombucha flavor is individually brewed and fermented with unique teas for each flavor. This provides an artisanal take on the increasingly-popular probiotic beverage. For this kombucha the Greenbelt Kombucha team selected oolong tea for its health benefits, medium level of caffeine, and its ability to mesh perfectly with pineapple, ginger, and turmeric flavors.

Greenbelt Kombucha offers an entire line of gourmet kombuchas for anyone looking for a low-sugar, hand-crafted probiotic lift at a price that fits any budget. Each 12 oz can is only 40 calories. There are never any added fruit juices and no added sugars after the fermentation process. Greenbelt Kombucha also has lower lactic acid compared to most kombuchas, resulting in an easier-to-drink refreshing kombucha unlike the vinegary and “funky” flavors that some consumers dislike in other kombuchas on the market. The kombucha is sustainably brewed using 100% wind energy, and is packaged in a highly recyclable aluminum can.

Original Four Unique Flavors: Peach Blossom White Tea, Blood Orange Yerba Mate, Strawberry Fields Rooibos Tea, and Hibiscus Berry Royal Pu-Erh

