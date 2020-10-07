Hank’s Gourmet Beverages Inks NYC-Metro Distribution Deal with AriZona Beverage Company

PHILADELPHIA – Hank’s Gourmet Beverages, one of the pioneers of the burgeoning Craft Soda category, has just signed a distribution agreement covering the New York Metro market with AriZona Beverage Company, the Woodbury, N.Y. based giant behind America’s best-selling and most broadly distributed Iced Tea and Juice brand. This deal greatly expands Hank’s footprint, making its ten gourmet flavors readily available at more supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty shops, pizza places, cheesesteak joints, corner markets and ethnic neighborhood eateries across the New York Tri-State area. The deal represents the first time AriZona has taken on the full-line distribution of a Craft Soda brand in the nation’s leading DMA.

“Since the 1990s, our distribution arm has worked to provide the broadest possible array of retailers with the most comprehensive range of the very products the beverage industry has to offer,” said Christopher Rochford, General Manager, AriZona Beverage Company Metro NY. “With Hank’s, we are bringing NY metro retailers and consumers an exciting and growing line-up of the best brand in the Craft Soda sector, a first for our company that we know can help make it a household name in America’s most influential market.”

“When it comes to beverage distribution in New York, AriZona is the New York Yankees of our business, the true powerhouse, with the greatest reach and depth of its bench of brands,” said John Salvatore, President, Hank’s Beverage Co. “Their trucks are omni present on the streets of New York, making them the key beverage supplier for everyone from largest mega-markets to the smallest mom and pop shops.”

“Although we’re loyal to our Philadelphia roots, we’ve always loved New York, and felt like our Root Beer and other flavors belonged there,” Salvatore. continued. “And when we decided to deepen our presence in New York – even as far out as The Hamptons — we knew there was nobody better to bring us up and down the streets into our fans’ hands than AriZona. And, as a family-run company ourselves for three generations, we’re happy to partner with Don Vultaggio and his sons to grow our market”

Arising out of a family beverage business founded 60 years ago in Philadelphia, Hank’s was at the forefront of the craft carbonated soft drink boom when it introduced its much-loved Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer in 1995 – a product that uses a local recipe to remind proud Philadelphians of their city’s heritage as the birthplace of Root Beer. Created with pure cane sugar from the start, Hank’s emphasis on both flavor and the highest quality ingredients has built the brand’s reputation as the richest, smoothest and creamiest sodas available.

A favorite of hip gourmet food devotees, soda fanatics and critics at prestigious media outlets like Eater, Grub Street and the Los Angeles Times, Hank’s Root Beer is the anchor flavor in a product line that has grown to include Diet Root Beer, Orange Cream, Grape, Birch Beer, Vanilla Cream, Wishniak Black Cherry, Caribbean Recipe Ginger Beer and two returning seasonal offerings, Pumpkin Spice and new Caramel Apple Cream. This line-up reinforces Hank’s authentic, quality-driven image with upscale, award-winning packaging. The Philadelphia Inquirer recently honored the company as a leading multi-generational family business.

About AriZona

Founded in Brooklyn, NY in 1992, AriZona’s mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one Iced Tea in America, holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and “keeping it real” no frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about the AriZona lifestyle, please visit drinkarizona.com; Facebook: AriZonaIcedTea; Twitter: @DrinkAriZona.

For More Information:

http://www.hanksbeverages.net