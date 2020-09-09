Harbor Hemp Company Launches CBD-Infused Lemonade

COVENTRY, Conn.– Glen and David Boggini of Harbor Hemp Company has announced the addition of CBD-infused lemonade to their burgeoning line of CBD products. The non-alcoholic drink is 150 calories, contains 15mg per 12-ounce bottle and has zero THC.

The lemonade was developed in Harbor Hemp Company’s Connecticut cGMP certified headquarters, which is one of Connecticut’s firstlicensed CBD manufacturing facilities. It’s made with a proprietary water-soluble CBD nanoemulsion, leveraging 80 years of family business experience to yield the highest quality non-alcoholic lemonade on the market.

“The calendar may say September, but yes, you can drink this refreshing lemonade after Labor Day,” said Glen Boggini, so-owner of Harbor Hemp Company. His brother David added, “We are rapidly expanding our CBD-infused beverage line by leveraging our years of experience in the field. Our Grandfather taught us to always source the best ingredients and that’s why we only use hemp that is US grown, non-GMO and pesticide free.”

Cannabidiol, aka CBD, is one of over a hundred naturally occurring cannabinoids found in industrial hemp plants. It is legal, non-intoxicating and interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system. When you use CBD, it interacts with the receptors found in your endocannabinoid system and may help promote homeostasis along with general health and wellness.

The Harbor Hemp Company line of products features: Full Spectrum CBD Oil in 1000mg and 500mg strengths; Full Spectrum Soft Gels; Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil; Zero THC Pain Cream; Zero THC Water Soluble Drops; Calm Seas Seltzer; Zero THC CBD Infused Massage Oil; and Zero THC dog treats. Prices range from $16.00 to $180.00 and can be purchased onHarborHempCompany.com.Harbor Hemp’s CBD products are also available at select wellness stores, specialty retailers and golf pro shops across New England. See list of retailershere.

About Harbor Hemp Company

When it comes to personal health and wellness, Harbor Hemp Company believes that you have the right toNavigate Your Own Course. Harbor Hemp’s mission is to be a beacon of trust in a sea of CBD confusion. Since 1936, their family has been sourcing oils and plant extracts to develop world renowned beverage flavor concentrates and emulsions. Harbor Hemp Company is leveraging generations of industry knowledge and expertise to create the highest quality and safest hemp-derived CBD products on the market.They are a family-run wellness brand specializing in small-batch natural hemp products known as one of Connecticut’s firstlicensed CBD manufacturers with the notable and hard to achieve status ofCurrent Good Manufacturing (cGMP) certification. Each CBD product batch, before coming to market, is independently tested for quality and purity.