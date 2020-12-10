Hasbro x PATH Releasing Commemorative “Monopoly” Refillable Bottle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – To mark the 85th Anniversary of the MONOPOLY brand, Hasbro has partnered with PATH to release limited edition refillable bottles featuring Rich Uncle Pennybags and other nostalgic MONOPOLY icons.

“It’s an honor to partner with Hasbro and bring Monopoly fans a commemorative refillable PATH collector’s bottle. Generationally, both MONOPOLY and sustainability has been a big part of my family, and I’m excited to give Water Works a new meaning with this partnership,” said Shadi Bakour, CEO and co-founder of PATH.

Since the late 2000s, there has been a drastic rise in face to face gaming. The intergenerational game of MONOPOLY continues to gain in popularity among all ages. Likewise, environmental stewardship is on the rise, and youth are becoming more involved in taking sustainable actions.

“I love that we are merging sustainability and fun to create a deeper connection and engage with so many people of all ages through this partnership,” says Ali Orabi, Chief Marketing Officer & co-founder at PATH. “It helps seal the deal for making a commitment to stewardship for this new generation and for generations to come.”

The bottles will be available online at drinkpath.com/themoneybottle and via select retail channels. Adhering to a playful vibe and sustainable choices, the bottles will inspire fun and “Free Parking” for your favorite water. People want products and experiences, connection, engagement, and sustainability — this is what the MONOPOLY 85th Anniversary partnership with PATH delivers.

About PATH

PATH was created to ensure a premium, 100% recyclable and refillable aluminum bottled water was affordable and accessible to the masses.

This mission-driven brand provides a sustainable solution to the single-use plastic water bottle crisis plaguing our planet. Easily accessible, PATH is available on drinkpath.com, Amazon, and in over 5,000 retailers worldwide.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram, and @HasbroOfficial on Facebook.)

For More Information:

http://www.drinkpath.com/themoneybottle