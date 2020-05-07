Hella Cocktail Co.’s Bitters & Soda Now Available Nationally at Whole Foods Market

NEW YORK– NYC-based Hella Cocktail Co., a craft manufacturer of premium non-alcoholic mixers and bitters, will be available nationally in Whole Foods Market stores with their newest innovation: Bitters & Soda. Hella Bitters & Soda is a non-aloholic sparkling apéritif that gets its smart, refreshing flavor from a gentian tincture, made in the South of France, along with notes of clove, allspice, and orange peel. Both varieties, Dry Aromatic and Spritz Aromatic, which retail at $9.99 for a 4-pack, are enjoyable on their own or pair well with your favorite spirit. Anchored in the movement to “drink less, drink better” also known as “sober curious,” Hella Cocktail Co.’s foray into the ready-to-drink market is building steam along with other low or no alcohol brands in the space.

“Hella Bitters & Soda is one of the most unique beverages we’ve tasted,” said George Daines, Global Beverage Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. “The product falls right in line with current beverage trends we are seeing around the demand for bitter profiles and no/low sugar wholesome and enjoyable options. We are thrilled to partner with the Hella Cocktail Co. to bring this innovative and delicious product to our Whole Foods Market customers across the nation.”

Dry Aromatic

Dry Aromatic is boldly unsweetened with notes of clove, allspice, bitter root and orange peel. Dry Aromatic contains no sugar (10 calories) and enough Aromatic bitters to impart a crisp and, at the risk of sounding redundant, dry flavor profile that feels just right day or night.

“At first sip, it tastes like they simply — if ingeniously — combined bitters and soda in a can, but to actually nail the right flavor balance, the team experimented with 67 (!!!!) different variations, seeking to perfect the flavor profile and nail the lingering spice notes for each combo. That is a lot of different versions of bitters and soda, friends. Their mission was to nail what co-founder Tobin Ludwig calls a flavor that “is deep and has a long tail, but is decidedly bitter.” As they tested each version, their bar was to make it “shockingly delicious.” Consider me shocked.” ~Erin Hartigan, FOOD NETWORK

Spritz Aromatic

Using our Aromatic Bitters as the base, Spritz Aromatic is bubbly and refreshing with notes of clove, allspice, bitter root and orange peel. It’s drinkable straight from the can and makes for a pretty nice alternative to an alcoholic beverage with its bitter, dry flavor and a touch of sweetness. As a cocktail mixer, Spritz Aromatic is a one-step cocktail ingredient that drinks like an effervescent non-alcoholic Negroni, and feels equally capable of dressing down a Provence Rosé Spritz as it does mingling with the brooding oak of Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Bitters & Gentian

Bitters are a flavor extract made by infusing bitter roots, bark, spices, fruit and botanicals. They have a long and rich history of effective and long-trusted aid to stimulate and facilitate healthy digestion. Hella’s Bitters & Soda inspiration comes from the bitter root of Gentiana Lutea, a flowering European plant remarkable for the intense bitterness of its root. Fast forward to today, and Gentian root based bitters are the famously bitter source for Aperol and other popular bitter cocktail ingredients. The consumer palate in the U.S. has also become more international and receptive to bitter and intense flavors, in conjunction with a macro-trend toward lower-ABV cocktails.

“Digestive bitters are herbs that support digestive function by stimulating bitter receptors on the tongue, stomach, gallbladder and pancreas. Their primary effect is to promote digestive juices such as stomach acid, bile and enzymes to breakdown food and assist in the absorption of nutrients.” ~Dr. Shannon Sarrasin, ND

About Hella Cocktail Co.

Hella Cocktail Co. is a mixology company crafted with integrity and rooted in discovery for everyone who wants to taste more and know more. Our mission is to inspire new tastes and endless discovery in the hearts, minds, and bellies of people everywhere. We provide the inspiration and ingredients for your own experimentation, opening the aperture in mixology and we hope well beyond. We equip you with knowledge and comfort in your own mixology journey. You can impress yourself and guests knowing you’re doing all the right things.

