HFactor Expands to 1,500 Walmart Locations

NEW YORK — Continuing to expand their retail footprint HFactor, hydrogen infused functional water, announced today its expansion at Walmart with the addition of the popular new Tart Cherry Flavor. Consumers can find HFactor pouches in 1,500 Walmart locations nationwide.

“It is exciting to watch the acceptance of our brand grow in one of the largest and most coveted chains in the United States,” said Gail Levy, founder and CEO of HFactor. “It was a dream to make HFactor hydrogen infused water, the first true functional water on the market, easily accessible to everyone, so Walmart is the perfect partner.”

Since launching in 2017 in retail locations nationwide HFactor has expanded their product offering to include four flavors (Honeydew, Watermelon, Blood Orange and Tart Cherry) while maintaining and no sugar or calorie formula and a large format 20 oz. A sampling of retailers where HFactor products can be found nationwide are Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts, Gelsons, and Erewhon. For a more detailed list of retailers in your area please visit https://hfactorwater.com/pages/product-locator

About HFactor

HFactor®is the first functional water infused with the documented benefits of molecular hydrogen. HFactor has just two ingredients, pure water and pure hydrogen gas. There are over 1500 published papers on the benefits of molecular hydrogen in health and wellness. Hydrogen is a brilliant antioxidant proven to reduce inflammation and increase athletic performance. Created by its Founder, Gail Levy, a serial entrepreneur and mentor. Gail along with select industry subject matter experts in health and wellness, beverage and distribution successfully took this revolutionary product to market in 2017. HFactor® is naturally infused with pure hydrogen to provide refreshing hydration plus therapeutic benefits for fitness, health and lifestyle recovery. It comes in a carry-anywhere (BPA free) pouch that optimizes the integrity and pureness of its hydrogen content. HFactor® engineered a proprietary reverse osmosis filtering system (patent secured) that ensures the purity and taste of the water, delivering PURE hydrogen and PURE water, and NOTHING else. HFactor® water is sourced and packaged in the United States and is available online and in stores nationwide. For more information visit: HFactorWater.com

