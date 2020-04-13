Hoist Donates Hydration Drinks to Hoxworth Blood Centers

CINCINNATI— The makers of Hoist, a premium hydration drink that provides IV-level hydration in a bottle, announced today that they will be donating bottles to Hoxworth Blood Centers. The donation will be used to support donors before and after blood donation to help regulate their hydration as well as to help keep the Hoxworth employees hydrated during this busy time.

The donation to Hoxworth falls perfectly within the Hoist mission. “Giving back to the community is something that Hoist has done since we founded the company. While other brands in our category tend to focus on the celebrity athlete, our mission here at Hoist is to help enable everyday people to turn their daily battles into daily triumphs. That is why our partnership with Hoxworth is so important to us. These donors are saving lives. They are the real heroes,” said Kelly Heekin, President and Founder of Hoist.

“In this time of stress and uncertainty, we at Hoxworth Blood Center have been absolutely humbled by the support we have received from our community,” said Cara Nicolas, Associate Public Information Officer for Hoxworth Blood Center. “Hundreds of individuals have come out to donate, and local businesses have offered their assistance to collect blood products and show appreciation to the lifesavers who take the time donate. This act of service and generosity from Hoist is just one more example of how the community has come together, and we are truly grateful.”

Nicolas noted that Hoxworth, and other blood centers in the United States, will have a continued need for blood during times of social distancing due to the recent outbreaks of COVID-19. Hoxworth needs to collect 400 units of blood and 40 units of platelets daily to meet the demand of local hospitals.

Hoist is happy to be able to help donate to our heroes during this time, and look forward to a continued partnership with Hoxworth at future blood drives.

About Hoist

Founded in 2009, Hoist was developed to fill a void in the hydration marketplace. Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, meaning the formula’s density matches that of the human bloodstream and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes, artificial sweeteners or preservatives, Hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less volume. Hoist is currently available at 10,000 store locations across the country. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com. You can also find Hoist on Facebook facebook.com/drinkhoist/, Twitter twitter.com/drinkhoist and Instagram .instagram.com/drinkhoist/.

About Hoxworth

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves over 30 hospitals and medical facilities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Hoxworth collects blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center. All Types Welcome.

