IGNITE Beverages Introduces New Performance Beverage ZRO

VAUGHAN, Ontario— Ignite Beverages Inc., a subsidiary of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. announced today the addition of ZRO, a performance beverage, to its expanding portfolio. On the heels of unveiling vodka and PH9 alkaline water, IGNITE ZRO will blend IGNITE’s world class brand marketing with premium ingredients.

IGNITE Beverages Introduces Innovative New Performance Beverage

“We’ve set out to be innovative in the beverage category with a diverse offering of premium beverages like nothing that’s ever been done before,” said President, Curtis Heffernan. “We’re excited to enter a new market segment and deliver our customers new best-in-class IGNITE products.”

IGNITE ZRO will launch with four mouthwatering flavors: BlueRasp BILZ, Peach Crisp, Purely Passion, and TartBreaker.

IGNITE ZRO will be distributed within North America and available to purchase on the IGNITE Beverages website.

For more information on all of the IGNITE Beverage product offerings, visit ignitebeverages.co.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors in addition to other product categories such as beverages. IGNITE intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.